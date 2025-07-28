Trump Says Will Cut 50-Day Deadline For Russia To End Ukraine War

MENAFN - Live Mint) US President Donald Trump said on Monday he will cut the 50-day deadline he gave to Russian President Vladimir Putin to end the war in Ukraine.

"I'm disappointed in President Putin, very disappointed in him. So we're going to have to look and I'm going to reduce that 50 days that I gave him to a lesser number," Trump said while speaking alongside British Prime Minister Keir Starmer ahead of their meeting in Turnberry in western Scotland.

In Russia, the Moscow Exchange Index (MOEX) declined by 0.93% on Monday after Trump's comments on reducing 50-day deadline for Russia to agree to a ceasefire in Ukraine.