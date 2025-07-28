Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

UP Govt Showers Flowers On Devotees In Prayagraj On Sawan's Third Monday


2025-07-28 09:01:00
(MENAFN- AsiaNet News)

On the third Monday of Sawan, following CM Yogi Adityanath's directive, officials in Prayagraj showered flowers over key religious spots, Dashashwamedh Ghat, Mankameshwar Temple, Sangam, and Lete Hanuman Temple, to welcome and bless devotees participating in Kanwar Yatra and other rituals.

MENAFN28072025007385015968ID1109851592

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search