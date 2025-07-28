403
UP Govt Showers Flowers On Devotees In Prayagraj On Sawan's Third Monday
(MENAFN- AsiaNet News)
On the third Monday of Sawan, following CM Yogi Adityanath's directive, officials in Prayagraj showered flowers over key religious spots, Dashashwamedh Ghat, Mankameshwar Temple, Sangam, and Lete Hanuman Temple, to welcome and bless devotees participating in Kanwar Yatra and other rituals.
