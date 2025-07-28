Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Operation Mahadev: Three Terrorists Killed In Srinagar Gunfight


2025-07-28 09:01:00
In a major anti-terror drive, the Indian Army's Chinar Corps launched 'Operation Mahadev' in the Lidwas area of Srinagar on July 28. Three terrorists were neutralised in an intense firefight. The operation is still underway as security forces continue combing the area.

