Operation Mahadev: Three Terrorists Killed In Srinagar Gunfight

In a major anti-terror drive, the Indian Army's Chinar Corps launched 'Operation Mahadev' in the Lidwas area of Srinagar on July 28. Three terrorists were neutralised in an intense firefight. The operation is still underway as security forces continue combing the area.

