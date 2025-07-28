Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Rajnath Singh On Operation Sindoor: Nine Terror Bases Destroyed, 100+ Terrorists Killed Lok Sabha


2025-07-28 09:01:00
(MENAFN- AsiaNet News)

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh told Parliament that in a meticulously planned strike, Indian forces destroyed 9 terror bases. Over 100 terrorists, handlers, and trainers linked to major terror groups were neutralised in Operation Sindoor.

