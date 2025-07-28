403
Medvedev Calls US, EU Trade Deal Humiliating
(MENAFN) Former Russian President Dmitry Medvedev has strongly criticized the new trade agreement between the United States and the European Union, labeling it as "completely humiliating for the Europeans."
The deal, which was announced on Sunday by US President Donald Trump and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, demands that EU member states increase imports of American energy and defense products.
Additionally, it imposes a sweeping 15% tariff on EU exports to the United States.
These terms were accepted by Brussels in order to avoid more severe trade penalties.
In a post on social media on Monday, Medvedev, who also serves as deputy chair of the Russian Security Council, stated that the agreement essentially allowed Trump to "wipe the floor with Europe."
He expressed sympathy for the "ordinary Europeans" who he believes will bear the brunt of the deal's consequences.
Medvedev argued that while Trump’s primary goal is to secure economic advantages for US businesses, EU leaders are driven by an ideological stance that opposes Russia, which is further reflected in the agreement’s stipulation to end EU imports of Russian oil and gas.
The Trump administration has frequently employed tariffs as a strategy to address what it views as unfair trade practices and ongoing trade deficits with important partners.
Without this agreement, EU goods could have faced tariffs as high as 50%. In response, Brussels had previously compiled a list of US goods to impose retaliatory duties on, should the negotiations fail.
