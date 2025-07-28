Mr Nassab Performs First Motiva Preserve in Manchester

Mr Reza Nassab Performs the First Awake Motiva Preserve in Manchester

MANCHESTER, CHESHIRE, UNITED KINGDOM, July 28, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Traditional breast augmentation often required full general anaesthesia and extended recovery times. Mr Nassab's new awake MiniAug approach is a game changing way of delivering breast augmentation. This techniques uses a combination of local anaesthetic and the Motiva Preserveimplant. Mr Reza Nassab has become the first plastic surgeon in Manchester to perform the Motiva Preserve under only local anaesthetic. This has several advantages for patients including:1.Improved Safety ProfileAwake surgery eliminates the risks associated with general anaesthesia-such as airway complications or systemic effects-and is especially beneficial for patients with mild medical conditions who wish to avoid sedation.2.Faster Recovery and Reduced DowntimePatients typically walk out without grogginess. Pain tends to be milder, and recovery is smoother, allowing a quicker return to daily life and work.3.Enhanced Patient ExperienceBeing awake and in control fosters greater trust and psychological reassurance. Patients report feeling more informed and engaged during the procedure, as they are able to communicate with Mr Nassab throughout.4.Motiva PreserveAdvantagesThe Preserve techniques uses advanced technology to create the pocket for the implants which preserves the breasts tissue. This improves the recovery but may also help preserve breast sensation when compared to traditional methods.During this first-in-Manchester operation, a patient underwent the awake procedure Deansgate Hospital. The procedure involved numbing the breast with some injections. The patient remains fully awake throughout the procedure. They may feel some movement or pulling. The implant pocket is created using a special balloon device. The implant is then inserted using a funnel to minimise risks of infection and capsular contracture. The patient can then walk out of the anaesthetic and home within 45-60 minutes. The procedure itself takes about 30-45 minutes.Mr Nassab explains,“By combining awake techniques with Motiva Preserve, we are offering not just a new surgery but a paradigm shift in cosmetic breast enhancement. This method improves safety and recovery, and the implants themselves are designed for longevity and a natural feel. When I first performed this operation and had the patient sit up and look down at the new breasts immediately afterwards I realised this was the future.”About Mr Reza NassabMr Reza Nassab MBChB, MSc, MBA, FRCS (Plast) is a leading UK consultant plastic surgeon renowned for his tailored, holistic approach to cosmetic surgery. Based in Manchester and Cheshire, he specialises in facial, breast, body and skin surgery, and has become a sought-after expert among celebrities and international patients. He has featured on television shows such as Olivia Attwood and Real Housewives of Cheshire.

