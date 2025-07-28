Building Information Report 2025 For Strategy Officers And Market Intelligence Teams

Building Information Modeling Global Market Report 2025

The Business Research Company's Building Information Modeling Global Market Report 2025 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2025-2034

- The Business Research Company

How Has The Size Of The Building Information Modeling Market Grown Recently And How Will It Move Forward?

The building information modeling market size has grown rapidly in recent years. It will grow from $7.39 billion in 2024 to $8.59 billion in 2025 at a compound annual growth rate CAGR of 16.3%. The growth in the historic period can be attributed to the expansion of building lifecycle management, industry standards and certifications, efficiency and cost savings, government initiatives and mandates, and the emergence of 3d modeling.

The building information modeling market size is expected to see rapid growth in the next few years. It will blossom to $16.43 billion in 2029 at a compound annual growth rate CAGR of 17.6%. The growth in the forecast period can be attributed to the rise in remote collaboration tools, emphasis on building performance analysis, focus on smart cities and urban development, growing demand for facility management integration, and advancements in 5D BIM. Major trends in the forecast period include integration of artificial intelligence AI and machine learning, rise of cloud-based BIM solutions, focus on sustainable design and green building practices, and expansion of virtual reality VR and augmented reality AR in BIM.

What Key Factors Are Driving The Growth Of The Building Information Modeling Market?

The rapid rise in construction is expected to propel the modular construction market going forward. The construction industry is an integral branch of trade and manufacturing concerned with constructing, repairing, renovating, and maintaining infrastructures. Construction activities create a surge in demand for building information modeling, aiming to achieve higher productivity and shorter project lifecycles through increased communication and coordination. This strategic approach enables the construction business to expedite the entire project by significantly reducing work and time. For instance, in July 2024, according to the US Census Bureau, a US-based government agency, the value of construction operations rose from $2.01 trillion in May 2023 to $2.14 trillion in May 2024, indicating that a rapid rise in construction is expected to drive the growth of the building information modeling BIM market.

Which Industry Leaders Are Stepping Up In The Building Information Modeling Market?

Major companies operating in the building information modeling market include Autodesk, The Nemetschek Group, Bentley Systems Incorporated, Trimble Navigation Limited, Pentagon Solutions, Asite Solutions, AVEVA Group PLC, Hexagon AB, ACCA Software Inc., and many others. These industry leaders are constantly innovating and making strategic impact by offering efficient and advanced products and solutions to the market.

Are There Any Emerging Trends In The Building Information Modeling Market?

One of the most significant emerging trends is the growing popularity of the Internet of Things IoT in construction in the building information modeling BIM market. IoT applications can streamline the ordering and modeling process, thereby significantly reducing the total order processing time. With this advancement, many major players in the building information modeling sector are developing IoT-based solutions to strengthen their market position. For instance, in March 2022, SIMLAB, a Poland-based technology company, incorporated BIM and IoT smart building technologies into Matterport Digital Twins. This technology enables project management stakeholders to better track and view several crucial points during the architectural design stage and to inspect construction sites remotely.

What Different Segments Make Up The Building Information Modeling Market?

The building information modeling market is segmented as follows:

1 By Component: Software, Services

2 By Deployment Type: On-Premise Deployment, Cloud Deployment

3 By Project Lifecycle: Preconstruction, Construction, Operation

4 By Application: Planning And Modeling, Construction And Design, Asset Management, Building System Analysis And Maintenance Scheduling, Other Applications

5 By End User: Architects Or Engineers, Contractors, Other End Users

Subsegments include:

1 By Software: 3D Modeling Software, BIM Management Software, Visualization Software

2 By Services: Consulting Services, Implementation Services, Training And Support Services

What Are The Geographic Patterns Seen In The Building Information Modeling Market?

Regional Insights suggest that North America was the largest region in the building information modeling market share in 2024. However, Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period. The regions covered in the building information modeling market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

