Destiny’s Child Reunites at Beyoncé's Tour


2025-07-28 08:40:27
(MENAFN) Destiny's Child made a long-awaited return to the stage together for the first time in seven years, marking the grand finale of Beyoncé's Cowboy Carter tour in Las Vegas.

The iconic trio delighted fans with a dynamic medley of their most popular songs, including "Lose My Breath" and "Bootylicious."

Kelly Rowland and Michelle Williams also joined Beyoncé to perform "Energy," a hit from her 2022 album.

Although the group parted ways in 2006, they've reunited for memorable performances in the past, such as Beyoncé's Super Bowl halftime show in 2013 and her Coachella performance in 2018.

After the Saturday night show, Beyoncé posted a picture of the trio, all dressed in matching gold jumpsuits, on Instagram, though she kept the captionless post simple.

The Las Vegas show featured several surprise guest appearances, with Beyoncé inviting her husband Jay-Z and country artist Shaboozey for brief cameos.

Additionally, Beyoncé's daughter Blue Ivy, aged 13, joined her on stage. Blue has been a regular presence at her mother's concerts during this tour.

The performance in Las Vegas marked the 32nd and final show of the Cowboy Carter tour, which also included a special performance in Beyoncé’s hometown of Houston, Texas, in June.

The tour has garnered widespread praise for its high-energy performances and impressive artistry.

