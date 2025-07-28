403
Russia Intercepts 99 Ukrainian Drones Overnight
(MENAFN) Russia’s Defense Ministry announced on Sunday that close to 100 Ukrainian drones were intercepted overnight within Russian airspace. This extensive drone assault signals Kiev’s continued intensification of unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) operations despite ongoing diplomatic engagements with Moscow.
The ministry detailed that 67 drones were neutralized across the Bryansk, Smolensk, and Kaluga regions. An additional 30 UAVs were intercepted in southern Russia, targeting key areas such as Volgograd, Rostov, Voronezh, and Kursk regions, along with the Crimean Peninsula. Other drones were also shot down near Moscow and in the Nizhny Novgorod, Oryol, and Tambov regions.
Local authorities reported no casualties or major damage. Acting Governor of Rostov Region Yury Slyusar confirmed the absence of injuries. Smolensk Governor Vasily Anokhin acknowledged the attacks but noted there was no immediate information regarding damages or victims.
In Volgograd Region, remnants of a drone caused damage to overhead electric lines on the railway in Oktyabrsky District, local officials reported.
For months, Ukraine has launched repeated UAV strikes deep into Russian territory, frequently hitting residential zones and civilian infrastructure. The Kremlin has condemned these attacks as “terrorist actions” aimed deliberately at civilians.
This recent drone offensive comes shortly after a fresh round of peace negotiations held in Istanbul earlier this week. Though no ceasefire agreement was reached, both parties progressed on humanitarian matters, including arrangements for exchanging prisoners of war and civilians.
Russia has maintained its stance of willingness to pursue diplomatic solutions but stresses that any agreement must tackle what it views as the fundamental causes of the conflict and its persistent security concerns.
