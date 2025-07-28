Consolidated revenue from operations for the quarter ended June 2025 at 3,719 Cr and EBITDA at 649 Cr

403
Bengaluru, 28th July 2025: Tata Chemicals Limited today declared its financial results for the quarter June 30, 2025.
Commenting on the results, R. Mukundan, Managing Director & CEO, Tata Chemicals Limited, said, “Market conditions remain fluid with overall global demand estimated to be flat in near term, due to the uncertainty associated with trade tariffs.
Demand conditions are stable in India and China. In other regions, Asia (excluding China and India) and Americas (excluding USA) demand is robust. As demand - supply remains balanced, tariff uncertainties will continue to weigh on market, however, medium and long - term outlook remains positive driven by sustainability trends.
The compa’y’s overall performance is resilient, driven by strong operating performance and disciplined cost management despite lower realizations mainly due to pricing pressure in all geographies.
We endeavor to Excel in operations through innovation, digitization and people. We continue our journey to Embed sustainability guided by Project Aalingana. Our focus to Expand the core and broadening the specialty portfolio, while being calibrated, will help us in revenue maximization, realization of new capacities and delivering on sustainable outcomes.”
Consolidated Highlights Q1FY26
. Revenue from operations at 3,719 Cr, down by 2% compared to Q1FY25, in light of cessation of Lostock operations.
. EBITDA at 649 Cr as compared to 574 Cr in Q1FY25, mainly on account of lower costs.
. Profit After Tax (before NCI) at 316 Cr compared to 175 Cr for Q1FY25.
. Net debt as on June 30, 2025, stood at 4,972 Cr (excluding lease of 760 Cr).
Standalone Highlights Q1FY26
. Revenue from operations stood at 1,169 Cr, up by 12% compared to Q1FY25.
. EBITDA at 270 Cr, up by 15% compared to Q1FY25.
. Profit After Tax from continuing operations was 307 Cr, up by 20% compared to Q1FY25.
