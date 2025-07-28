Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Q1 FY26: Revenue up by 2.1% Y-o-Y and EBITDA margin at 24.1%


2025-07-28 08:35:54
(MENAFN- Adfactors PR) Bengaluru, 28 July, 2025: RPG Life Sciences Limited has announced its financial results for the first quarter ended June 30, 2025.


Q1 FY26 Highlights Y-o-Y Revenue from operations Y-o-Y PBT
Rs. 168.9 crores vs. Rs. 165.4 crores Rs. 35.4 crores vs. Rs. 36.0 crores

In Q1 FY26, RPG Lifesciences revenue recorded 2.1% Y-o-Y increase in sales (18.1% Q-o-Q growth) along with a healthy EBITDA margin of 24.1%. Profit before tax remained largely in line with previous year.

Commenting on the results as well as the outlook of the business, Mr. Ashok Nair, Managing Director, RPG Life Sciences Ltd. said, “In Q1, we have sustained our sales growth momentum, reflecting the strength of our strategic execution and operational excellence. Our Domestic Formulations business continues to deliver market-beating growth, propelled by a focused transformation agenda and a customer-centric approach. We remain firmly on track to accelerate both our International Formulations and API segments, with growth driven by rapid onboarding of new customers, strategic expansion into newer markets, and launch of newer molecules that broaden our therapeutic reach.”

“We are actively exploring inorganic growth opportunities across both formulations and APIs to further accelerate our growth trajectory and create lasting value for all stakeholders,” added Nair.

