IIM Kozhikode, Emeritus Launch ‘Leadership Coaching for High Performance and Talent Management Programme’ Empowering Leaders for Workforce Transformation
(MENAFN- Adfactors PR) Bengaluru, July 28, 2025: In today’s dynamic workplace, leadership is undergoing a fundamental shift from directive management to coaching-driven influence. According to Gartner’s Top 5 Priorities for HR Leaders in 2025 report, only 36% of HR leaders believe their current leadership development programmes prepare leaders for future challenges, and just 23% are confident in their leadership pipeline. Addressing the need for strategic, relationship-driven development, the Indian Institute of Management Kozhikode (IIMK), ranked #3 in NIRF India Rankings 2024 for Management, has launched the Leadership Coaching for High Performance and Talent Management programme in collaboration with Emeritus.
This programme is designed for senior professionals with significant responsibilities in talent and performance management, including CHROs and senior HR leaders, CXOs and business heads, talent management and L&D leaders, as well as internal and external leadership coaches. The programme bridges the gap between traditional performance management and a people-centric approach by equipping leaders with advanced coaching methodologies grounded in psychology and organisational behaviour. It will help leaders develop a coaching mindset, align talent strategies with business goals, and build resilient teams capable of innovation and growth.
Speaking on the launch of the programme, Prof. Debashis Chatterjee, Director, IIM Kozhikode said, “Coaching is no longer a support function; it is a strategic necessity for leadership success. This programme is designed to empower leaders to unlock human potential, build trust, and create cultures that thrive on continuous learning and high performance.”
Avnish Singhal, Executive Vice President, Head India & APAC, Emeritus, added, “In a world where business landscapes evolve rapidly, leaders must go beyond managing performance, they must enable growth. This programme offers an immersive, research-driven approach to leadership coaching, ensuring participants leave with actionable insights and tools to lead with purpose and impact.”
The programme combines the academic rigour of IIM Kozhikode with practical learning through a blended approach of online sessions and an intensive four-day on-campus experiential module. During campus immersion, participants will engage in role plays, group exercises, real-world case studies, and leadership simulations that ensure immediate application of concepts. Designed and delivered by IIMK’s esteemed faculty, including the Institute Director, and leading industry experts, the curriculum covers coaching psychology, performance coaching, talent development, and leadership strategy.
It also delivers a high-impact, application-oriented experience through seven strategic learning pillars. These include mindful leadership techniques, leadership storytelling workshops, data-driven talent strategy using HR analytics, future-ready workforce planning, and cross-cultural leadership frameworks. Participants will also explore the role of AI in workforce planning and gain practical exposure to HR technology tools. By integrating neuroscience-based coaching practices, behavioural insights, and leadership branding strategies, the programme ensures participants walk away with actionable frameworks to inspire teams, retain top talent, and drive organisational growth.
Through this programme, participants will be able to:
● Develop coaching competencies to inspire high-performing teams
● Apply coaching psychology in real-world business and talent contexts
● Build a leadership brand backed by IIM Kozhikode’s academic excellence
● Gain actionable insights through practical assignments, role plays, and live case discussions
● Earn an exclusive IIM Kozhikode certification to enhance professional credibility
Programme Details:
● Programme Dates: September 10, 2025, to September 13, 2025
● Format: Online sessions as well as 4-day on-campus networking experience at IIM Kozhikode
● Fee: INR 1,50,000 + GST
● Eligibility: Minimum graduates (10+2+3)/ Diploma holders (10+2+3) with more than 10 years of work experience.
● Certification: Upon successful completion of the programme, participants will receive a certificate from IIM Kozhikode
