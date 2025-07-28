403
Reolink Altas PT Ultra sets a new standard for Smart Home Security with 500 day battery life camera
(MENAFN- Coral Coast PR) Dubai, UAE: Reolink, a global leader in intelligent security solutions, proudly announces that its latest innovation, the Reolink Altas PT Ultra has been honored with the prestigious Berlin Design Award 2025. This recognition underscores Reolink’s relentless commitment to blending advanced engineering with standout aesthetics to redefine modern home security.
Part of the acclaimed Altas Series, the Altas PT Ultra showcases the perfect union of form and function. Featuring 4K ColorX Ultra HD resolution, the camera delivers crystal-clear detail day and night, while the 360° automatic tracking ensures no movement escapes notice. An industry-leading 500-day battery life, combined with solar panel readiness, provides unparalleled longevity and energy efficiency.
Engineered to anticipate evolving security needs, the Altas PT Ultra offers a suite of intelligent features including PIR-triggered alerts, 512GB local storage, and next-generation motion detection powered by AI. This is more than a camera—it is an award-winning smart guardian designed to empower homeowners with total peace of mind, all wrapped in a design that has captivated global juries and users alike.
Sameer Ali Syed, Regional Head of Sales, Middle east, Africa & India, Reolink said, “With 18 international awards to its name, the Altas PT Ultra stands as one of the most celebrated security cameras of its generation, combining unmatched performance with globally recognised design. With the Altas PT Ultra, we have combined cutting-edge 4K imaging, intelligent automation, and elegant design to deliver a product that not only protects but also inspires confidence and elevates any space it safeguards.”
A key highlight for Middle Eastern users is the camera’s ability to provide up to 96 hours of continuous recording when connected to a solar panel, an essential feature for uninterrupted surveillance in remote or high-heat environments. Whether monitoring expansive gardens or entryways, the dual-band Wi-Fi 6 connectivity guarantees uninterrupted streaming, while up to 10 seconds of pre-recording captures crucial moments before an event occurs.
Reolink is available on Amazon, Noon (KSA & UAE), Sharaf DG, Shouki electronics, Al Maria Computers, Al Ershad computers (UAE), AYB security, AL Nawath Al Uwlaa Trading & Afaq and Hulool Trading (KSA).
