African Union Commission (AUC) Chairperson Received His Excellency Hassan Sheikh Mohamud, President Of The Federal Republic Of Somalia
The Chairperson of the African Union Commission, H.E. Mahmoud Ali Youssouf, this afternoon received H.E. Hassan Sheikh Mohamud, President of the Federal Republic of Somalia, at the AU Headquarters.
They deliberated on the peace&security situation in Somalia&the region. The Chairperson commended the President for the progress made in Somalia's stabilisation&development.
The Chairperson reaffirmed the Union's unwavering commitment to supporting Somalia's path to peace. President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud, in turn, expressed appreciation for the warm welcome&the AU's continued support.Distributed by APO Group on behalf of African Union (AU).
