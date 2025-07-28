403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Celebrating a Life Dedicated to Global Good – 46 Years of Sri Madhusudan Sai
(MENAFN- Life and Style News) .
Sathya Sai Grama, Muddenahalli | 28 July 2025
The 46th birthday of Sri Madhusudan Sai was a celebration of a life lived for others. From sunrise to sunset, the day was filled with joy, gratitude, and a deep sense of purpose.
At the heart of the occasion was a historic announcement: the One World One Family Mission has now expanded to 100 countries. What began in a small village in Karnataka has become a global movement rooted in the ancient Indian ideal of vasudhaiva kutumbakam – the world is one family.
Led by Sri Madhusudan Sai, the Mission offers free nutrition, education, and healthcare to those in need, totally free of charge. Over 13 million lives have already been touched, from the rural areas of India to communities in Nigeria, Fiji, Sri Lanka, and the USA.
The celebrations were not just reflective, but action-oriented:
• A new outpatient registration and screening centre opened in Bandahalli, Karnataka, to streamline care and improve patient services.
• Two AI-powered tools – Clinical Notes Summariser and Nurse Assistant – were launched in partnership with PRANIK AI to support clinical teams.
• A Pharma Bank Application, connecting pharmaceutical CSR efforts directly with institutional needs for transparent, low-cost medicine access.
• A new collaboration with NAAV AI will make Sri Madhusudan Sai’s spiritual discourses instantly available in multiple languages using real-time translation.
True to the spirit of seva, students, staff, and volunteers fanned out across 35 villages, serving over 25,000 people through the annual Grama Seva outreach.
On the eve of the birthday, the Sai Symphony Orchestra, featuring 160 students trained through the Mission’s free, values-based education, performed a moving musical tribute. The celebrations concluded with Prema Vandanam, a devotional concert that echoed the love and reverence of the gathering.
The birthday celebrations honoured a life led by love, a mission rooted in service, and a global movement of selflessness.
Sathya Sai Grama, Muddenahalli | 28 July 2025
The 46th birthday of Sri Madhusudan Sai was a celebration of a life lived for others. From sunrise to sunset, the day was filled with joy, gratitude, and a deep sense of purpose.
At the heart of the occasion was a historic announcement: the One World One Family Mission has now expanded to 100 countries. What began in a small village in Karnataka has become a global movement rooted in the ancient Indian ideal of vasudhaiva kutumbakam – the world is one family.
Led by Sri Madhusudan Sai, the Mission offers free nutrition, education, and healthcare to those in need, totally free of charge. Over 13 million lives have already been touched, from the rural areas of India to communities in Nigeria, Fiji, Sri Lanka, and the USA.
The celebrations were not just reflective, but action-oriented:
• A new outpatient registration and screening centre opened in Bandahalli, Karnataka, to streamline care and improve patient services.
• Two AI-powered tools – Clinical Notes Summariser and Nurse Assistant – were launched in partnership with PRANIK AI to support clinical teams.
• A Pharma Bank Application, connecting pharmaceutical CSR efforts directly with institutional needs for transparent, low-cost medicine access.
• A new collaboration with NAAV AI will make Sri Madhusudan Sai’s spiritual discourses instantly available in multiple languages using real-time translation.
True to the spirit of seva, students, staff, and volunteers fanned out across 35 villages, serving over 25,000 people through the annual Grama Seva outreach.
On the eve of the birthday, the Sai Symphony Orchestra, featuring 160 students trained through the Mission’s free, values-based education, performed a moving musical tribute. The celebrations concluded with Prema Vandanam, a devotional concert that echoed the love and reverence of the gathering.
The birthday celebrations honoured a life led by love, a mission rooted in service, and a global movement of selflessness.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Threshold Network's Tbtc Is Now Live On Sui: Ushering In A New Era For Bitcoin Defi
- Virturo's Senior Investment Specialist Alex Melnyk Integrates AI Tools To Navigate Crypto Market Risk
- Numerai Announces $1M Strategic Buyback Of NMR
- Aeternum Confirms Return Of Unchained Summit To Dubai On October 3031, 2025
- Heka Raises $14M To Bring Real-Time Identity Intelligence To Financial Institutions
- GSR Leads $100M Private Placement Into Nasdaq-Listed MEI Pharma To Launch First Institutional Litecoin Treasury Strategy Alongside Charlie Lee
CommentsNo comment