Al Madina Takaful Wins 'Insurance Company of the Year' at Oman Leadership Awards 2025
(MENAFN- Prime Advertising LLC) Al Madina Takaful, one of Oman’s leading Takaful insurance providers, has been named Insurance Company of the Year at the prestigious Oman Leadership Awards 2025 by CMO Asia. The award ceremony took place at Crowne Plaza Hotel, Muscat, on July 23 and brought together top industry leaders and institutions from across the Sultanate.
This recognition highlights Al Madina Takaful’s consistent commitment to innovation, customer-centric solutions, and operational excellence in the insurance sector.
Commenting on the win, Usama Al Barwani, Chief Executive Officer of Al Madina Takaful, said:
“We are truly honored to receive this award, which reflects the trust our customers and partners place in us. At Al Madina Takaful, we are committed to creating value-driven insurance solutions that uphold the principles of Takaful while driving industry standards forward. This recognition motivates us to continue our journey toward sustainable growth and meaningful impact.”
Shakaib Mahmood, Deputy CEO, added:
“This award is a testament to the strength of our strategy, the dedication of our team, and our relentless focus on digital transformation and customer satisfaction. We thank CMO Asia for this honor and reaffirm our commitment to continuous innovation and service excellence.”
Aneesh Varghese, Head of Operations, stated:
“Operational efficiency and customer experience are at the heart of everything we do. This award underscores our efforts in building robust systems and delivering seamless service across all touchpoints. It is a proud moment for the entire team.”
The Oman Leadership Awards, organized by CMO Asia, recognize outstanding achievements across industries, celebrating organizations and leaders who demonstrate excellence, leadership, and innovation.
This milestone adds to Al Madina Takaful’s growing list of accolades and reinforces its position as a pioneer in the region’s Takaful landscape.
