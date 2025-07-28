World's First Engineered Exosome For Hair Growth & Localized Fat Reduction Secure INCI Designation: Immvira Accelerates Access To Billion-Dollar Aging-Related Market

SUZHOU, China, July 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- ImmVira Group ("ImmVira" or the "Company")recently announced that its engineered exosome products MVR-EX104 ("EX104", for alopecia treatment) and MVR-EX105 ("EX105", for localized fat accumulation) have obtained International Nomenclature of Cosmetic Ingredients (INCI) designations following review by the International Cosmetic Ingredient Nomenclature Committee (INC). This dual milestone underscores ImmVira's breakthrough leadership in functional aesthetic ingredients, bring forward revolutionary consumer healthcare solutions.

Leveraging proprietary OVPENS technology platform, ImmVira developed its engineered exosome portfolio-including MVR-EX103 for skin-related conditions (INCI name granted in April 2025), EX104 for alopecia treatment, and EX105 for localized fat accumulation-for direct commercialization with flexible registration pathways, targeting substantial aging-related market opportunities. Concurrently, on the clinical therapeutic front, our exosome candidates also deliver a novel treatment option for those chronic, hard-to-treat disease indications, such as wound healing and pulmonary fibrosis.

As the universal "passport" for aesthetic ingredients, INCI standards cover multiple major markets including the US, EU, and Japan. This certification validates ImmVira's pioneering position in engineered exosome technology, enables direct overseas market entry, and enhances consumer trust through INCI's mandated ingredient transparency.

Per Frost and Sullivan, global alopecia treatment and localized adipose accumulation management treatment markets will reach $89.9 billion and $191.5 billion respectively by 2033. Utilizing engineered exosome that co-delivers multi-functional proteins with designed precise efficacy and enhanced skin penetration, EX104 and EX105 enable deep cellular-level modulation through non-invasive topical use, reshaping traditional treatment paradigms.

"From skin repair (EX103) to hair regeneration (EX104) and localized fat reduction (EX105), our OVPENS platform demonstrates sustainable capacity for breakthrough healthcare innovations. " stated Dr. Zhou Guoying, CEO of ImmVira. "Leveraging precision-engineered design and targeted delivery of multiplex functional proteins, we maintain a strategically balanced portfolio that directly targets high-value, aging-related market opportunities with strong business acumen. The platform's inherent expandability allows us to rapidly develop new pipeline candidates to address specific indication needs, enabling novel treatment modalities that empower the public to achieve health and beauty."

With this dual certification, ImmVira solidifies its role as the global industrial leader in engineered exosomes. ImmVira is accelerating development of a worldwide health and wellness product matrix spanning skin health, hair management and fat reduction, ushering in a new chapter for home-use professional-grade bioactive solutions.

About ImmVira

ImmVira is a global leading clinical-stage biotechnology company that is powered by proprietary biological engineering technology, and is dedicated to the discovery, development, manufacture and commercialization of novel oncolytic immunotherapies and engineered exosome therapies. We have strategically designed and built a risk-balanced product portfolio that comprised both potentially best-in-class oncolytic immunotherapy candidates for solid tumors and innovative engineered exosome assets for clinical application or direct commercialization. Driven by our strategic priority to become a global leader in the full spectrum of bladder cancer treatment development, we have adopted a rationalized, adaptive approach to advance oncolytic immunotherapy candidates with high clinical potential globally. In parallel, leveraging our deep expertise in biological engineering, we have pioneered development of engineered exosome candidates targeting chronic, hard-to-treat diseases as well as age-related conditions. These selected engineered exosome assets are being deliberately accelerated through strategic, differentiated regulatory pathways to enable expedited commercialization and generate sustainable cash flows that will fuel our broader drug development efforts.

