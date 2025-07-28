Commvault Ranked Highest In Five Of Six Use Cases In The 2025 Gartner® Critical Capabilities For Backup And Data Protection Platforms

Commvault, the only vendor to receive a score of 4.0 or higher out of 5 across all Use Cases, is also recognized in the Gartner 2025 Hype CycleTM for Data Security Technologies

TINTON FALLS, N.J., July 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Commvault, a leading provider of cyber resilience and data protection solutions for the hybrid cloud, today announced that it has been ranked highest in five of six Use Cases in the 2025 Gartner® Critical Capabilities for Backup and Data Protection Platforms report.1 These Use Cases include: Hybrid, Multicloud, SaaS, Data Services, and Disaster Recovery.

In addition, Commvault was recognized as the only vendor to receive a score of 4.0 or higher out of 5 across all six Use Cases evaluated in this year's report: Hybrid, Multicloud, SaaS, Data Services, Disaster Recovery, and Ransomware Protection, Detection and Recovery.

"Commvault Cloud continues to set the standard for modern cyber resilience and recovery, especially as organizations face increasing pressure to defend against cyberattacks, streamline recovery, and protect workloads wherever they live," said Pranay Ahlawat, Chief Technology and AI Officer, Commvault. "We believe this recognition from Gartner further validates our strengths in architecture, cloud native data protection, and the customer-centric AI and ML capabilities."

The 2025 Critical Capabilities report also follows Commvault's recent recognition as a Leader in the 2025 Gartner Magic QuadrantTM for Backup and Data Protection Platforms.2 This marks the 14th consecutive time Commvault has been positioned as a Leader. To read more about Commvault's placement in the Magic Quadrant, read the press release or view the full report here .

Commvault Named in a Recent Gartner Data Security Report

In addition to Commvault's inclusion in the 2025 Hype CycleTM for Backup and Data Protection Platforms, this year's Gartner research also mentioned Commvault as a Sample Vendor in the 2025 Hype CycleTM for Data Security Technologies3 - in our view, further underscoring Commvault's evolution beyond traditional backup and recovery into broader cyber resiliency.

Gartner Hype Cycles provide a graphic representation of the maturity and adoption of technologies and applications, and how they are potentially relevant to solving real business problems and exploiting new opportunities. This methodology gives you a view of how a technology or application will evolve over time, providing a sound source of insight to manage its deployment within the context of your specific business goals.

About Commvault

Commvault (NASDAQ: CVLT ) is the gold standard in cyber resilience, helping more than 100,000 organizations keep data safe and businesses resilient and moving forward. Today, Commvault offers the only cyber resilience platform that combines the best data security and rapid recovery at enterprise scale across any workload, anywhere-at the lowest TCO.

1 Gartner, Critical Capabilities for Backup and Data Protection Platforms, By Jason Donham, Rizvan Hussain, Sankalp Rastogi, Michael Hoeck, Rene Rodriguez, 9 July 2025

2 Gartner, Magic Quadrant for Backup and Data Protection Platforms, By Michael Hoeck, Jason Donham, Rene Rodriguez, Rizvan Hussain, Sankalp Rastogi, 24 June 2025

3 Gartner, Hype Cycle for Data Security Technologies, 2025, By Andrew Bales, 10 July 2025

