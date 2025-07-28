Business First Bancshares, Inc., Announces Financial Results For Q2 2025

“Between our latest partnership announcement, successful core conversion and legacy branch repositioning, this was a quarter that positions us for continued growth and development in the coming quarters and years,” said Jude Melville, chairman, president and CEO of Business First Bancshares,“I'm especially proud that our team conducted these productive operational activities while continuing to post consistent earnings and healthy balance sheet growth including our tangible book value and capital levels. We look forward to converting our Oakwood franchise systems late in the third quarter and competing from a position of strength in the Dallas market as a fully integrated team.”

On Thursday, July 24, 2025, Business First's board of directors declared a quarterly preferred dividend in the amount of $18.75 per share, which is the full quarterly dividend of 1.875% based on the per annum rate of 7.50%. Additionally, the board of directors declared a quarterly common dividend based upon financial performance for the second quarter in the amount of $0.14 per share of common stock. The preferred and common dividends will be paid on August 31, 2025, or as soon thereafter as practicable, to the shareholders of record as of August 15, 2025.

Quarterly Highlights



Sustained Core Performance. Return to common shareholders on average assets, on an annualized basis, was 1.07% for the quarter ended June 30, 2025, or 1.01% on a non-GAAP basis, compared to 1.00% or 1.01% on a non-GAAP basis for the linked quarter.



Capital Growth. Common equity to total assets increased from 9.69% to 9.77% and tangible common equity to tangible assets increased from 8.06% to 8.19%, 1.61% or 6.47% annualized, compared to the linked quarter, driven largely by solid quarterly earnings. On a non-GAAP basis, tangible book value per common share increased to $28.61 as of June 30, 2025, a 77 basis point increase, 3.70% or 14.82% annualized, compared to the linked quarter.



Branch Optimization. In early April, Business First sold a banking branch located in Kaplan, LA (Kaplan) resulting in a net capital injection of $3.4 million. The transaction included a sale of $50.7 million of deposits for an 8.0% purchase premium. The sale is estimated to result in $750,000 lower annual operating cost.



Core Conversion . Business First successfully converted its core processing for loans, deposits, and the general ledger to Fidelity Information Systems ("FIS") to improve capabilities and efficiencies for future growth.



Stable Net Interest Margin (NIM). Net interest income totaled $67.0 million and net interest margin and net interest spread were 3.68% and 2.88%, respectively, compared to $66.0 million, 3.68% and 2.91% for the linked quarter. Non-GAAP net interest margin and net interest spread (excluding loan discount accretion of $0.8 million) were 3.64% and 2.84% for the quarter ended June 30, 2025, compared to 3.64% and 2.86% (excluding loan discount accretion of $0.8 million) for the linked quarter. Net interest margin for the quarter was impacted by excess funding utilized during the core conversion (~3 basis points, "bps") and incremental funding cost associated with replacing the Kaplan deposit portfolio (~2 bps).

Progressive Bank Acquisition . On July 7, 2025, Business First executed a definitive agreement to acquire Progressive Bancorp, Inc. (“Progressive”) and its wholly-owned bank subsidiary, Progressive Bank. As of March 31, 2025, Progressive reported total assets of $752 million, deposits of $673 million, and equity of $65 million.



Statement of Financial Condition

Loans

Loans held for investment increased $66.7 million or 1.12%, 4.48% annualized. The commercial and commercial real estates portfolios increased $98.8 million and $61.6 million, respectively, compared to the linked quarter. The construction portfolio declined $33.4 million, or 5.27% compared to the linked quarter. Texas-based loans represented approximately 40% of the overall loan portfolio as of June 30, 2025, based on unpaid principal balance.

Credit Quality

Credit quality metrics migrated upwards compared to the linked quarter. The ratio of nonperforming loans compared to loans held for investment increased 28 bps to 0.97% at June 30, 2025, while the ratio of nonperforming assets compared to total assets increased 21 bps to 0.76% compared to the linked quarter. The commercial real estate, commercial, and residential real estate portfolios encompass approximately $22.5 million, $20.8 million, and $7.5 million, respectively, of the $56.4 million nonaccrual balance at June 30, 2025.

Securities

The securities portfolio increased $5.9 million, or 0.64%, from the linked quarter, impacted by $6.4 million in positive fair value adjustments. The securities portfolio, based on estimated fair value, represented 11.83% of total assets as of June 30, 2025.

Deposits

Deposits decreased $38.5 million or 0.60%, 2.39% annualized, for the quarter ended June 30, 2025, compared to the linked quarter. Excluding the $50.7 million in deposits transferred in the Kaplan sale, deposits increased $12.1 million or 0.19%, 0.76% annualized.

Noninterest bearing deposits increased $102.4 million or 7.83% and interest-bearing deposits decreased $140.9 million or 10.77%. The portfolio was impacted by various transactions during the quarter. The money market portfolio was affected by approximately $62.8 million of withdrawals from financial institutional accounts with a weighted average rate of 4.45%. These withdrawals were replaced with more efficient brokered certificates of deposits (CDs). The Kaplan sale accounted for reductions of approximately $41.5 million in interest bearing deposits and $9.2 million in noninterest bearing deposits. Some of the migration was mitigated through successful retail CD promotion offers which generated $43.0 million increase in the portfolio. Additionally, the noninterest bearing portfolio benefited from a short-term inflow of approximately $60 million in deposits which subsequently were withdrawn after quarter end.

Borrowings

Borrowings increased $179.0 million or 41.25%, from the linked quarter due primarily to an increase in short-term Federal Home Loan Bank advances. Additional liquidity was utilized during the quarter as Business First's main correspondent banking relationship was changed during the core conversion process, as well as borrowings for short-term deposit fluctuations.

Shareholders ' Equity

Shareholders' equity increased $22.1 million or 2.68% during the quarter ended June 30, 2025. Accumulated other comprehensive income (AOCI) increased $5.1 million or 9.61%, during the quarter due to positive after-tax fair value adjustments in the securities portfolio. Book value per common share increased to $26.23 at June 30, 2025, compared to $25.51 at March 31, 2025, due to strong earnings and positive fair value adjustments. On a non-GAAP basis, tangible book value per common share increased from $20.84 at the linked quarter to $21.61 at June 30, 2025, 3.70% or 14.82% annualized.

Results of Operations

Net Interest Income

For the quarter ended June 30, 2025, net interest income totaled $67.0 million, compared to $66.0 million from the linked quarter. Loan and interest-earning asset yields of 6.96% and 6.31%, decreased 3 and 4 bps, respectively, compared to 6.99% and 6.35% from the linked quarter. Net interest margin and net interest spread were 3.68% and 2.88% compared to 3.68% and 2.91% for the linked quarter. The overall cost of funds, which included noninterest-bearing deposits, declined 4 bps from 2.82% to 2.78% for the quarter ended June 30, 2025, despite the sale of $50.7 million in deposits associated with the Kaplan, LA banking branch sale in April (~2 bps reduction in margin). Additionally, margin was also negatively impacted by ~3 bps due to excess cash carried during the transfer of our primary correspondent banking relationship through the core conversion process.

Non-GAAP net interest income (excluding loan discount accretion of $0.8 million) totaled $66.3 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2025, compared to $65.2 million (excluding loan discount accretion of $0.8 million) for the linked quarter. Non-GAAP net interest margin and net interest spread (excluding loan discount accretion of $0.8 million) were 3.64% and 2.84%, respectively, for the quarter ended June 30, 2025, compared to 3.64% and 2.86% (excluding loan discount accretion of $0.8 million) for the linked quarter.

Provision for Credit Losses

During the quarter ended June 30, 2025, Business First recorded a provision for credit losses of $2.2 million, compared to $2.8 million from the linked quarter. The current quarter's reserve was largely impacted by an additional $1.6 million reserve on a loan transferred to nonaccrual status. At June 30, 2025, the ratio of allowance for credit losses to loans held for investment ratio was 1.02%, compared to 1.01% the linked quarter.

Other Income

For the quarter ended June 30, 2025, other income increased $1.2 million or 8.99%, compared to the linked quarter. The net increase was largely attributable to a $3.4 million gain on the Kaplan sale, offset largely by a $1.0 million reduction in equity investment income, and a $475,000 reduction in gain on sale of Small Business Administration (SBA) loans.

Other Expenses

For the quarter ended June 30, 2025, other expenses increased $628,000 or 1.24%, compared to the linked quarter. The increase was largely attributable to a $2.1 million increase in data processing expenses, of which $1.0 million was associated with core conversion expenses, offset by a $1.2 million reduction in salaries and benefits largely due to lower incentive-based expenses.

Return on Assets and Common Equity

Return to common shareholders on average assets and common equity, each on an annualized basis, were 1.07% and 10.87% for the quarter ended June 30, 2025, compared to 1.00% and 10.48%, respectively, for the linked quarter. Non-GAAP return to common shareholders on average assets and common equity, each on an annualized basis, were 1.01% and 10.23% for the quarter ended June 30, 2025, compared to 1.01% and 10.53%, for the linked quarter.

Conference Call and Webcast

Executive management will host a conference call and webcast to discuss results on Monday, July 28, 2025, at 9:00 a.m. Central Time. Interested parties may attend the call by dialing toll-free 1-800-715-9871 (North America only), conference ID 2799880, or asking for the Business First Bancshares conference call. The live webcast can be found at On the day of the presentation, the corresponding slide presentation will be available to view on the b1BANK website at

About Business First Bancshares, Inc.

Business First Bancshares, Inc., (Nasdaq: BFST) through its banking subsidiary b1BANK, has $7.9 billion in assets, $5.4 billion in assets under management through b1BANK's affiliate Smith Shellnut Wilson, LLC (SSW) (excludes $0.9 billion of b1BANK assets managed by SSW) and operates Banking Centers and Loan Production Offices in markets across Louisiana and Texas providing commercial and personal banking products and services. b1BANK is a 2024 Mastercard“Innovation Award” winner and multiyear winner of American Banker Magazine's“Best Banks to Work For.” Visit b1BANK.com for more information.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This press release includes certain non-GAAP financial measures (e.g., referenced as“core” or“tangible”) intended to supplement, not substitute for, comparable GAAP measures.“Core” measures typically adjust income available to common shareholders for certain significant activities or transactions that, in management's opinion, can distort period-to-period comparisons of Business First's performance. Transactions that are typically excluded from non-GAAP“core” measures include realized and unrealized gains/losses on former bank premises and equipment, investment sales, acquisition-related expenses (including, but not limited to, legal costs, system conversion costs, severance and retention payments, etc.).“Tangible” measures adjust common equity by subtracting goodwill, core deposit intangibles, and customer intangibles, net of accumulated amortization. Management believes presentations of these non-GAAP financial measures provide useful supplemental information that is essential to a proper understanding of the operating results of Business First's core business. These non-GAAP disclosures are not necessarily comparable to non-GAAP measures that may be presented by other companies. Reconciliations of non-GAAP financial measures to GAAP financial measures are provided at the end of the tables below.

Special Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements contained in this release may not be based on historical facts and are“forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. These forward-looking statements may be identified by their reference to a future period or periods or by the use of forward-looking terminology such as“anticipate,”“believe,”“estimate,”“expect,”“may,”“might,”“will,”“would,”“could,” or“intend.” We caution you not to place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements contained in this news release, in that actual results could differ materially from those indicated in such forward-looking statements as a result of a variety of factors, including those factors specified in our Annual Report on Form 10-K and other public filings. We undertake no obligation to update these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances that occur after the date of this news release.

Additional Information

For additional information about Business First, you may obtain Business First's reports that are filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) free of charge by using the SEC's EDGAR service on the SEC's website at or by contacting the SEC for further information at 1-800-SEC-0330. Alternatively, these documents can be obtained free of charge from Business First by directing a request to: Business First Bancshares, Inc., 500 Laurel Street, Suite 101, Baton Rouge, Louisiana 70801, Attention: Corporate Secretary.

No Offer or Solicitation

This release does not constitute or form part of any offer to sell, or a solicitation of an offer to purchase, any securities of Business First. There will be no sale of securities in any jurisdiction in which such an offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of such jurisdiction.

Additional Information and Where to Find It

This communication is being made with respect to the proposed transaction involving Business First and Progressive. This material is not a solicitation of any vote or approval of the Progressive shareholders and is not a substitute for the proxy statement/prospectus or any other documents that Business First and Progressive may send to their respective shareholders in connection with the proposed transaction. This communication does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any securities.

In connection with the proposed transaction, Business First will file with the SEC a Registration Statement on Form S-4 (the“Registration Statement”) that will include a proxy statement of Progressive and a prospectus of Business First, as well as other relevant documents concerning the proposed transaction. Before making any voting or investment decision, investors and shareholders are urged to read carefully the Registration Statement and the proxy statement/prospectus regarding the proposed transaction, as well as any other relevant documents filed with the SEC and any amendments or supplements to those documents, because they will contain important information. Progressive will mail the proxy statement/prospectus to its shareholders. Shareholders are also urged to carefully review and consider Business First's public filings with the SEC, including, but not limited to, its proxy statements, its Annual Report on Form 10-K, its Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and its Current Reports on Form 8-K. Copies of the Registration Statement and proxy statement/prospectus and other filings incorporated by reference therein, as well as other filings containing information about Business First, may be obtained, free of charge, as they become available at the SEC's website at You will also be able to obtain these documents when they are filed, free of charge, from Business First at Copies of the proxy statement/prospectus can also be obtained, when they become available, free of charge, by directing a request to Business First Bancshares, Inc., 500 Laurel Street, Suite 101, Baton Rouge, LA 70801, Attention: Corporate Secretary, Telephone: 225-248-7600.

Participants in the Solicitation

Business First, Progressive and certain of their respective directors, executive officers and employees may, under the SEC's rules, be deemed to be participants in the solicitation of proxies of Progressive's shareholders in connection with the proposed transaction. Information about Business First's directors and executive officers is available in its definitive proxy statement relating to its 2025 annual meeting of shareholders, which was filed with the SEC on April 9, 2025, and other documents filed by Business First with the SEC. Other information regarding the persons who may, under the SEC's rules, be deemed to be participants in the solicitation of proxies of Progressive's shareholders in connection with the proposed transaction, and a description of their direct and indirect interests, by holdings or otherwise, will be contained in the proxy statement/prospectus regarding the proposed transaction and other relevant materials to be filed with the SEC when they become available. Free copies of these documents may be obtained as described in the preceding paragraph.

Investor Relations Contact: