Freight Technologies Secures Multi-Year Saas Contract With Salzillo To License Fleet Rocket TMS

HOUSTON, July 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Freight Technologies, Inc. (Nasdaq: FRGT,“Fr8Tech” or the“Company”), a logistics management innovation company, offering a diverse portfolio of technology-driven solutions, announced today that it has signed a two-year contract with Fletes y Distribuciones Conver S.A.P.I. de C.V. (Salzillo) to license its Fleet Rocket Transportation Management System (TMS). The system will support Salzillo's logistics operations across Mexico, the United States and Canada.

More logistics providers are turning to digital solutions to enhance their competitive position, and Salzillo's adoption of Fleet Rocket reflects that broader industry shift toward smarter, tech-enabled operations. Salzillo will leverage a robust TMS designed to streamline processes, increase shipment visibility, and strengthen control over complex cross-border movements-ultimately enabling greater efficiency and scalability across its fleet of trucks and freight services serving the USMCA region.

Fleet Rocket is a nimble, scalable, and cost-effective TMS designed for brokers, shippers, and other logistics operators. Specifically built to simplify the complexities of managing domestic and international logistics, Fleet Rocket empowers companies to enhance their supply chain operations across North America.

“We are excited to support Salzillo in their digital transformation journey,” said Javier Selgas, CEO of Fr8Tech.“Fleet Rocket is the ideal platform for companies looking to strengthen their logistics capabilities across North America, and we're proud to see it adopted by a company with Salzillo's experience and national footprint.”

Founded in 2007 and based in León, Guanajuato, Salzillo specializes in full truckload freight transportation. With routes spanning major industrial corridors in Mexico-such as Mexico City, Toluca, Monterrey, Guadalajara, Aguascalientes, Querétaro, and Tijuana-the company brings over 30 years of transportation industry experience. Salzillo is a member of both CANACAR (Cámara Nacional del Autotransporte de Carga) and CANACINTRA (Cámara Nacional de la Industria de Transformación), reflecting its deep roots in the national logistics community.

To schedule a demo, start your free trial, or learn more about Fleet Rocket, please visit FleetRocket.io

About Freight Technologies Inc.

Freight Technologies (Nasdaq: FRGT) (“Fr8Tech") is a technology company offering a diverse portfolio of proprietary platform solutions powered by AI and machine learning to optimize and automate the supply chain process. Focused on addressing the distinct challenges within the supply chain ecosystem, the Company's portfolio of solutions includes the Fr8App platform for seamless OTR B2B cross-border shipping across the USMCA region; Fr8Now , a specialized service for less-than-truckload (LTL) shipping; Fr8Fleet , a dedicated capacity service for enterprise clients in Mexico; Waavely , a digital platform for efficient ocean freight booking and management of container shipments between North America and ports worldwide and Fleet Rocket a nimble, scalable and cost-effective Transportation Management System (TMS) for brokers, shippers, and other logistics operators. Together, each product is interconnected within a unified platform to network carriers and shippers and significantly improve matching and operation efficiency via innovative technologies such as live pricing and real-time tracking, digital freight marketplace, brokerage support, transportation management, fleet management, and committed capacity solutions. For more information, please visit .

