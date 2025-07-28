Schouw & Co. Share Buy-Back Programme, Week 30 2025
|Trading day
| No. of
shares
| Average
price
|Amount
|Accumulated until 18 July 2025
|76,200
|590.81
|45,019,869
|Monday, 21 July 2025
|1,200
|614.66
|737,592
|Tuesday, 22 July 2025
|1,200
|615.01
|738,012
|Wednesday, 23 July 2025
|1,300
|621.27
|807,651
|Thursday, 24 July 2025
|1,200
|623.72
|748,464
|Friday, 25 July 2025
|1,200
|621.11
|745,332
|In the period 21 July 2025 - 25 July 2025
|6,100
|619.19
|3,777,051
|Accumulated until 25 July 2025
|82,300
|592.92
|48,796,920
|Following the above transactions, Schouw & Co. holds a total of 2,108,793 treasury shares corresponding to 8.44% of the total share capital of 25,000,000 shares.
Aktieselskabet Schouw & Co.
Jørgen Dencker Wisborg, Chairman
Jens Bjerg Sørensen, President, telephone number +45 86 11 22 22
Attachments
-
2025-07-28 FBM25-32 SBB-w30 ENG
SBB2025 Week 30
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Threshold Network's Tbtc Is Now Live On Sui: Ushering In A New Era For Bitcoin Defi
- Virturo's Senior Investment Specialist Alex Melnyk Integrates AI Tools To Navigate Crypto Market Risk
- Numerai Announces $1M Strategic Buyback Of NMR
- Aeternum Confirms Return Of Unchained Summit To Dubai On October 3031, 2025
- Heka Raises $14M To Bring Real-Time Identity Intelligence To Financial Institutions
- GSR Leads $100M Private Placement Into Nasdaq-Listed MEI Pharma To Launch First Institutional Litecoin Treasury Strategy Alongside Charlie Lee
CommentsNo comment