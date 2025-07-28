Reliance Global Group Schedules Second Quarter 2025 Financial Results And Business Update Conference Call

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Lakewood, NJ, July 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reliance Global Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: RELI) (“Reliance” or the“Company”), announced today that it will host a conference call Wednesday, July 30, 2025, at 4:30 PM Eastern Time to discuss financial results for the second quarter 2025 and provide a business update.

The conference call will be available via telephone by dialing toll-free +1 888-506-0062 for U.S. callers or +1 973-528-0011 for international callers and entering access code 627850. A webcast of the call may be accessed at or on the investor relations section of the Company's website, .

A webcast replay will be available on the investor relations section of the Company's website at through July 30, 2026. A telephone replay of the call will be available approximately one hour following the call, through August 13, 2025, and can be accessed by dialing +1 877-481-4010 for U.S. callers or +1 919-882-2331 for international callers and entering access code 52790.

About Reliance Global Group, Inc.

Reliance Global Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: RELI) is an InsurTech pioneer, leveraging artificial intelligence (AI), and cloud-based technologies, to transform and improve efficiencies in the insurance agency/brokerage industry. The Company's business-to-business InsurTech platform, RELI Exchange , provides independent insurance agencies an entire suite of business development tools, enabling them to effectively compete with large-scale national insurance agencies, whilst reducing back-office cost and burden. The Company's business-to-consumer platform, 5minuteinsure.com , utilizes AI and data mining, to provide competitive online insurance quotes within minutes to everyday consumers seeking to purchase auto, home, and life insurance. In addition, the Company operates its own portfolio of select retail“brick and mortar” insurance agencies which are leaders and pioneers in their respective regions throughout the United States, offering a wide variety of insurance products. Further information about the Company can be found at .

