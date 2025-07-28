Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Hallador Energy Company Schedules Second Quarter 2025 Conference Call For August 11, 2025 At 5:00 P.M. ET


2025-07-28 08:31:25
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) TERRE HAUTE, Ind., July 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hallador Energy Company (Nasdaq: HNRG) (“Hallador” or the“Company”), will host a conference call on Monday, August 11, 2025, at 5:00 p.m. Eastern time to discuss its financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2025. The Company's results will be reported in a press release prior to the call.

Hallador's management will host the conference call, followed by a question-and-answer period. Interested parties may submit questions prior to the call by emailing the Company's investor relations team, Elevate IR, at ... .

Date: Monday, August 11, 2025
Time: 5:00 p.m. Eastern time
Dial-in registration link: here
Live webcast registration link: here

The conference call will also be broadcast live and available for replay in the investor relations section of the Company's website at .

About Hallador Energy Company

Hallador Energy Company (Nasdaq: HNRG) is a vertically-integrated Independent Power Producer (IPP) based in Terre Haute, Indiana. The Company has two core businesses: Hallador Power Company, LLC, which produces electricity and capacity at its one-Gigawatt (GW) Merom Generating Station, and Sunrise Coal, LLC, which produces and supplies fuel to the Merom Generating Station and other companies. To learn more about Hallador, visit the Company's website at .

Investor Relations Contact

Sean Mansouri, CFA
Elevate IR
(720) 330-2829
...


MENAFN28072025004107003653ID1109851415

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search