Hallador Energy Company Schedules Second Quarter 2025 Conference Call For August 11, 2025 At 5:00 P.M. ET
Hallador's management will host the conference call, followed by a question-and-answer period. Interested parties may submit questions prior to the call by emailing the Company's investor relations team, Elevate IR, at ... .
Date: Monday, August 11, 2025
Time: 5:00 p.m. Eastern time
Dial-in registration link: here
Live webcast registration link: here
The conference call will also be broadcast live and available for replay in the investor relations section of the Company's website at .
About Hallador Energy Company
Hallador Energy Company (Nasdaq: HNRG) is a vertically-integrated Independent Power Producer (IPP) based in Terre Haute, Indiana. The Company has two core businesses: Hallador Power Company, LLC, which produces electricity and capacity at its one-Gigawatt (GW) Merom Generating Station, and Sunrise Coal, LLC, which produces and supplies fuel to the Merom Generating Station and other companies. To learn more about Hallador, visit the Company's website at .
Investor Relations Contact
Sean Mansouri, CFA
Elevate IR
(720) 330-2829
...
