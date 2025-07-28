Explore Lucrative Opportunities In Eurasia At Pharmtech & Ingredients 2025

Pharmtech and Ingredients

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, July 28, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- The global pharmaceutical industry is witnessing unprecedented growth, and the markets of the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS) stand out as dynamic hubs of opportunity. With a market volume exceeding USD 28.9 Billion in 2023 and pharmaceutical imports reaching approximately $11.8 billion, CIS remains a key destination for international pharmaceutical companies, with a focus on enhancing drug availability and fostering innovation.A Thriving Market with High Import DemandThe CIS pharmaceutical market is one of the largest in the world, demonstrating consistent growth. In 2023, the market reached a value of over USD 28.9 Billion, a 0.3% increase from 2022, following an 11.9% growth from 2021 to 2022. The region is a net importer of pharmaceuticals, with imports totaling $11.8 billion in 2023, making it the 14th largest importer globally. Most of these imports originate from European countries, including Germany ($2.46 billion), Switzerland ($1.87 billion), and Belgium ($1.18 billion). This heavy reliance on imported pharmaceuticals presents a significant opportunity for international suppliers to meet the growing demand for high-quality medications, equipment, and technologies.The demand in CIS Region is driven by the high prevalence of cardiovascular diseases, cancer, and HIV, which are among the most widespread health issues in the country. Generic drugs dominate the prescription market, accounting for 67.6% of prescription sales in 2018, reflecting a strong preference for cost-effective solutions.Pharmtech & Ingredients: The Gateway to Eurasia's Pharmaceutical MarketPharmtech & Ingredients, with over 26 years of industry leadership, is the premier platform for pharmaceutical professionals to connect, innovate, and grow in Eurasia. Held annually at the Crocus Expo International Exhibition Centre, the event attracts over 10,000 verified pharmaceutical professionals from more than 65 regions. It showcases every stage of pharmaceutical manufacturing, from sourcing active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs) and excipients to processing, quality control, packaging, and logistics.The exhibition is organised by ITE Group, a trusted name in hosting industry events. It features cutting-edge equipment, raw materials, packaging solutions, and technologies that drive the production of medicines, nutraceuticals, blood products, and cosmetics. With a strong emphasis on technological advancements and regulatory compliance, Pharmtech & Ingredients facilitates knowledge exchange and collaboration, making it an essential event for companies seeking to enter or expand in the CIS markets.Strategic Opportunities for India, Turkey, Egypt, Jordan, and South KoreaCompanies from India, Turkey, Egypt, Jordan, and South Korea are well-positioned to capitalise on the opportunities in the CIS, given their established expertise in pharmaceutical manufacturing. India, a global leader in generic drug production and an emerging global leader in nutraceuticals, and Turkey, known for its robust API manufacturing, can address demand for cost-effective medications. Egypt and Jordan, with growing pharmaceutical sectors, offer innovative solutions in drug delivery systems, while South Korea's advanced technologies in biopharmaceuticals align with the region's need for cutting-edge products.Navigating Challenges and Seizing OpportunitiesWhile the CIS markets offer significant potential, companies must understand the regulatory landscape Pharmtech & Ingredients provides a platform to assist companies in addressing these complexities through expert-led sessions and networking opportunities, enabling companies to develop strategies for successful market entry.The market's growth trajectory remains strong, and the demand for imported pharmaceuticals manufacturing and ingredients continues to rise, underscoring the resilience and potential of the region.Pharmtech & Ingredients 2025 is the ideal platform for companies involved in pharma manufacturing and ingredients tap into the thriving CIS pharmaceutical markets. Don't miss this opportunity to connect with industry leaders, showcase your innovations, and expand your global footprint. For more information and to register as an exhibitor or visitor, visit expopharmtech.

email us here

Pharmtech & Ingredients 2025

ITE Group

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.