The New Emotional Interior: How Colour is Reshaping the Way We Live at Home

2025-07-28 08:25:46
(MENAFN- Atteline) When was the last time a colour moved you? Not just caught your eye, but genuinely shifted your mood, made you feel grounded, energised, more you. At home, where we pause, recharge, and reset, colour isn’t just about design but its emotional architecture.

Tapping into this growing shift toward sensory design, Jotun’s newest palette is crafted to evoke feelings, not just follow trends. Whether it’s a soft beige that wraps your room in warmth, or a tranquil sage that hushes the noise of a long day, colour has the power to recalibrate your emotional landscape.

This season, Jotun spotlights key emotional colour energies:

Restless? Look to cool, dusty blues that are perfect for bedrooms or reading corners

Craving clarity? Earthy greens and soft taupes help focus and anchor the mind making it ideal for home offices

Seeking warmth? Muted peach and creamy neutrals bring a gentle glow to any space.

Every shade you see is part of Jotun’s Nuances selection and comes in your choice of a smooth matt or sleek silk finish, thanks to their Fenomastic Wonderwall Lux and Wonderwall Life ranges, where beauty meets durability (and a little bit of magic).

Whether you’re painting a single wall or reviving an entire room, Jotun encourage homeowners to pick just one colour, the one that speaks to them and notice how it shifts the way you breathe, move, and feel at home. Because colour isn’t just a visual experience, it’s an emotional one.

