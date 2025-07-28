403
US retreats from UNESCO for 3rd time over all
(MENAFN) The United States announced on Tuesday that it will withdraw from UNESCO by December 31, 2026, marking the third time in history it has exited the UN cultural and educational agency. The decision is linked to UNESCO’s 2011 admission of Palestine as a member state and ongoing conflicts with the Trump administration’s “America First” approach to foreign policy.
State Department spokesperson Tammy Bruce confirmed the move, stating that continued participation in the Paris-based agency "is not in the national interest of the United States."
Bruce criticized UNESCO for promoting what she described as a "globalist, ideological agenda" through the UN Sustainable Development Goals and accused the organization of pushing divisive cultural and social issues. She also said that Palestine’s membership has encouraged anti-Israel sentiment within the agency, a stance that contradicts U.S. policy.
This withdrawal echoes similar past decisions: first in 1984 under President Ronald Reagan, and again in 2018 under President Donald Trump, both times citing political bias and mismanagement. The U.S. had rejoined UNESCO in 2023 during President Joe Biden’s term, becoming its 194th member state.
Bruce added that the U.S. would continue engaging in global organizations selectively, focusing on efforts that directly serve American interests.
UNESCO Director-General Audrey Azoulay expressed “deep regret” over the decision, calling it a setback for multilateral cooperation. She argued that the U.S. rationale remains unchanged despite major improvements within UNESCO and reduced global tensions.
Azoulay highlighted the agency’s work on Holocaust education and combating antisemitism and rejected accusations of anti-Israel bias. She noted that UNESCO has been financially stable since 2018, with increased voluntary contributions and no planned staff cuts despite the anticipated U.S. departure.
Azoulay reaffirmed that UNESCO remains open to all nations and will continue working with U.S. academic, private, and nonprofit partners, while maintaining dialogue with both the U.S. government and Congress.
