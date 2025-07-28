Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Ground missions in Gaza's Deir al-Balah form 'extremely high' risk of illegal murdering

2025-07-28 08:20:07
(MENAFN) The United Nations' top human rights official on Tuesday sounded the alarm over Israel’s intensified airstrikes and ground operations in Deir al-Balah, Gaza, warning that the latest military actions pose an “extremely high” risk of unlawful killings and serious violations of international humanitarian law.

UN High Commissioner for Human Rights Volker Türk said the renewed displacement orders and escalating bombardment have deepened the suffering of already desperate Palestinians. “Just when it seems the nightmare cannot worsen, it does,” he stated.

Türk expressed deep concern over military activity in densely populated areas that host civilians and critical humanitarian infrastructure. He warned that the tactics used by Israeli forces are likely to result in more civilian casualties and destruction of homes, clinics, shelters, and food facilities. Thousands have already fled, seeking safety in overcrowded areas where humanitarian access remains severely restricted.

“These zones are not safe either,” Türk added, stressing that any forced or permanent displacement under occupation could constitute a war crime and, in some cases, a crime against humanity.

Under international law, Israel, as the occupying power, is obligated to allow the delivery of essential aid to civilians. Türk reiterated that humanitarian assistance must be provided immediately and without conditions.

“Instead of escalating military action, there must be an immediate halt to the killing, destruction, and blatant breaches of international law,” he urged, noting that a growing number of countries are demanding an end to the violence.

