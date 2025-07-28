Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Torrential Rains in China Cause Landslide

Torrential Rains in China Cause Landslide


2025-07-28 08:18:45
(MENAFN) At least six individuals have lost their lives and ten others remain unaccounted for after heavy rainfall triggered a devastating landslide in northern China on Monday.

The disaster displaced hundreds of people, according to reports from state media.

The landslide, which caused fatalities, occurred in a village located in Luanping County, part of Hebei province in northern China.

In Beijing, particularly in Taishitun township within Miyun District, intense rainfall led to flash floods that swept away several vehicles from local residential areas.

Authorities have since initiated rescue and relief efforts, with firefighters rescuing numerous residents from affected zones.

Northern China has experienced unprecedented rainfall in recent years, resulting in significant damage to infrastructure and properties.

Reports from Shanxi and Shaanxi provinces indicate that roads and agricultural land have been submerged by the flooding.

China’s Central Meteorological Observatory has issued a warning, predicting that the heavy rains will persist for at least three more days.

MENAFN28072025000045017167ID1109851373

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search