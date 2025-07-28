403
Torrential Rains in China Cause Landslide
(MENAFN) At least six individuals have lost their lives and ten others remain unaccounted for after heavy rainfall triggered a devastating landslide in northern China on Monday.
The disaster displaced hundreds of people, according to reports from state media.
The landslide, which caused fatalities, occurred in a village located in Luanping County, part of Hebei province in northern China.
In Beijing, particularly in Taishitun township within Miyun District, intense rainfall led to flash floods that swept away several vehicles from local residential areas.
Authorities have since initiated rescue and relief efforts, with firefighters rescuing numerous residents from affected zones.
Northern China has experienced unprecedented rainfall in recent years, resulting in significant damage to infrastructure and properties.
Reports from Shanxi and Shaanxi provinces indicate that roads and agricultural land have been submerged by the flooding.
China’s Central Meteorological Observatory has issued a warning, predicting that the heavy rains will persist for at least three more days.
