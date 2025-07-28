403
WHO director claims Israeli forces assaulted agency’s employees residence in Gaza
(MENAFN) The head of the World Health Organization (WHO), Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, reported that Israeli forces attacked the WHO staff residence in Deir al Balah, Gaza, three times on Monday, along with the agency’s main warehouse. Staff members and their families were also detained during the incidents.
Tedros explained that the Israeli military entered the residence, forcing women and children to evacuate on foot to Al-Mawasi amid ongoing conflict. Male staff and family members were handcuffed, searched at gunpoint, interrogated on site, and two staff members along with two family members were taken into custody. Three detainees were later released, but one staff member remains held. A total of 32 WHO personnel and relatives were evacuated to the WHO office when access was permitted.
The WHO chief demanded the immediate release of detained staff and called for protection of all WHO personnel.
He expressed serious concern over a recent Israeli evacuation order in Deir al Balah that impacted multiple WHO facilities, hindering the agency’s operations and worsening Gaza’s collapsing healthcare system. Tedros noted that the main WHO warehouse in the area was damaged in an attack that caused explosions and a fire.
He urged member states to ensure a steady flow of medical supplies into Gaza, emphasizing that attacks on WHO operations are crippling the health response in the region.
“A ceasefire is not just necessary, it is overdue,” Tedros stressed.
