Nuvinkadx Announces Major Milestones For Portfolio Companies Geneproof And ALPCO

SALEM, N.H., July 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- NuvinkaDx, a leading innovator in diagnostic solutions, today announced two significant product and regulatory milestones from its operating companies, GeneProof and ALPCO .

GeneProof, a molecular diagnostics company known for its broad portfolio of IVDD and IVDR assays, has officially launched a line of Sexually Transmitted Infection (STI) PCR assays on its myCROBETM platform in Europe . Designed for sample-to-answer automation and ease-of-use, myCROBE now enables simultaneous detection of key STI pathogens Chlamydia trachomatis, Neisseria gonorrhoeae, Mycoplasma hominis and Mycoplasma genitalium. GeneProof will continue to expand it's STI menu with Trichomonas vaginalis, Gardnerella vaginalis and Ureaplasma urealyticum/parvum coming soon.

These launches build on GeneProof's earlier 2025 announcement of an improved extraction kit for the myCROBE platform, significantly improving sample preparation efficiency and overall assay performance.

In parallel, ALPCO, a specialty immunoassay solutions provider, has obtained Health Canada licenses for gastrointestinal (GI) diagnostics on its flash chemiluminescent KleeYa® platform. These include the flash chemiluminescent (CLIA) KleeYa® platform, a Calprotectin CLIA and a Pancreatic Elastase CLIA assay , enabling Canadian clinical labs to access high-sensitivity, automated tools to aid in the diagnosis of inflammatory bowel disease and exocrine pancreatic insufficiency (EPI).

"These dual milestones reflect the strength of NuvinkaDx's diversified diagnostics strategy," said Erik Allen, CEO of NuvinkaDx. "GeneProof's expansion into STIs with the myCROBE platform in Europe and ALPCO's regulatory progress in Canada with KleeYa are both aligned with our global mission to improve clinical outcomes through accessible, high-performance testing solutions."

NuvinkaDx will continue to invest in automated solutions in gastrointestinal and infectious disease to meet the evolving needs of laboratories, clinicians, and patients around the world.

For more information, please visit .

Media Contact:

Kim DiBurro

[email protected]

About NuvinkaDx

ALPCO was founded in 1991 as an importer and distributor of immunoassay-based products for the North American life science markets. The company has since evolved into a leading producer of novel immunodiagnostic reagents for specialty testing laboratories. In 2022, ALPCO merged with GeneProof, a Czech Republic-based provider of specialty molecular diagnostic solutions. Founded in 2005, GeneProof offers a portfolio of more than 50 IVDD and 6 IVDR PCR test kits for infectious diseases and genetic mutations, as well as a suite of proprietary instrumentation for clinical laboratories of all sizes. In 2024 the holdings company for both organizations rebranded to NuvinkaDx. For additional information, please visit and .

SOURCE NuvinkaDx

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED