Pacific Mind Health Releases 5-Minute Mental Health Check-In Toolkit

Just five minutes of stillness can help you reset, reconnect, and realign.

This simple, evidence-informed practice helps users reduce stress, build self-awareness, and take meaningful steps toward better mental health - all you need is 5 minutes

LONG BEACH, Calif., July 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Got five minutes for your mental health? That's all it takes to start building awareness and making real changes in how you think, feel, and care for your well-being.

Pacific Mind Health , a leading provider of outpatient psychiatry and therapy services in California, recently released the 5-Minute Check-In, a downloadable toolkit designed to help individuals develop greater self-awareness. To access the toolkit, visit 5-Minute Check-In .

"Taking the time to sit quietly can have a tremendous impact on one's mental wellness," says Pacific Mind Health's supervising clinical psychotherapist Veronica Calkins, LCSW . "Even just a few minutes of intentional awareness can interrupt autopilot thinking, reduce emotional overwhelm, and help you reconnect with what you truly need in the moment."

Awareness is a key part of nearly every therapeutic approach, from cognitive behavioral therapy to mindfulness-based practices. A quick self-check-in mimics this effect, allowing you to slow down and reflect on what you're thinking, feeling, and doing.

In today's fast-paced world, phone notifications, social media, and packed schedules can drown out your inner voice. Over time, unnoticed habits and emotions can build up and lead to burnout, anxiety, or other mental and physical health challenges.

That's where a five-minute awareness check-in can help.

How to Practice a Five-Minute Awareness Check-In



Pause (30 seconds): Take a deep breath. Close your eyes if possible, and give yourself a moment to relax and be still.



Scan your body (1 minute): Notice any physical sensations - tension, fatigue, tightness. Don't try to fix anything. Just observe how your body feels.



Observe your thoughts (1 minute): Are your thoughts racing? Are you calm, anxious, or distracted? Notice them without judgment.



Name your feelings (1 minute): Try to label your emotions. For example, "I feel nervous," or "I feel content." Naming emotions helps calm the brain and brings clarity.

Reflect on your needs (1.5 minutes): Ask yourself what you need to feel more balanced. Maybe it's rest, movement, a glass of water, or a quick chat with a friend.

Then, end your check-in by taking one small action to support your needs.

Why It Works

Regular five-minute check-ins help you stay connected to what's happening mentally, emotionally, and physically. Naming your feelings allows you to pause, think clearly, and reduce emotional overwhelm.

When practiced consistently, awareness helps prevent stress from building up and makes it easier to recognize your needs and respond with self-care.

"You don't need a perfect routine or hours of free time to care for your mental health," Calkins says. "Small, consistent moments of awareness like a five-minute check-in can build resilience over time and help you stay grounded, even on the busiest days."

Want to learn more about how awareness supports mental health? Read the full article Self-Awareness: The First Step Toward Positive Change on our website pacificmindhealth .

Pacific Mind Health is a provider of outpatient psychiatry and therapy services in California. With a blend of science and compassion, we create personalized treatment plans to optimize mental health and well-being.

CONTACT

Name: Kim Cross

Title: Vice President of Marketing

Company Name: Pacific Mind Health

Email: [email protected]

Website:

