Harmonya Secures Investment From W23 Global To Advance AI-Driven Product Data Attribution And Insights For Retail And CPG

MENAFN - PR Newswire) Building on this momentum, W23 Global - a global grocery retail venture capital fund backed by five leading grocery retailers including Ahold Delhaize, Tesco, Woolworths Group, Empire Company Limited Ltd/Sobeys Inc., and Shoprite Group - is supporting Harmonya's mission to help enterprises better understand and act on real-time product data. W23 Global's investment underscores the important need for retailers and CPGs to modernize how they manage product data and access deeper shopper insights at scale.

"Harmonya is at the forefront of AI-powered product data management and enrichment," said Ingrid Maes, CEO and Chief Investment Officer of W23 Global. "Their sophisticated platform empowers retailers to overcome legacy data challenges and unlock new levels of personalization, ultimately enabling them to provide the relevant, contextual, and hyper-personalized customer experiences that today's consumers expect."

Harmonya's growing investor base reflects rising demand for insights-driven product data solutions. W23 Global's support strengthens Harmonya's platform for global expansion, with growing interest from markets across Europe, APAC, and beyond.

"The addition of W23 Global to our investor group is a major milestone," said Cem Kent, CEO of Harmonya. "W23 Global brings deep retail expertise and global reach, and their support reinforces our vision of empowering CPGs and retailers to move faster, make better decisions, and grow in today's dynamic market."

With continued investment and momentum, Harmonya is expanding its footprint across Fortune 500 CPGs and major retailers, helping organizations tap into real-time shopper insights to adapt faster to shifting consumer behavior, competitive dynamics, and the realities of modern commerce.

About Harmonya

Harmonya is redefining how CPG brands and retailers approach product data. Our AI-powered solutions for product data enrichment, insights, and attribution transform static product information into actionable intelligence, helping businesses navigate today's data-driven economy with speed and confidence.

By combining cutting-edge AI technology with a deep understanding of CPG and retail, Harmonya enables Fortune 500 companies, including six of the top 10 global CPG brands, discover trends, improve decision-making, and achieve measurable growth.

With over 20 million products, hundreds of categories, and more than $500 billion in tracked annual sales, Harmonya offers the industry's most comprehensive enriched data coverage. Our team of experts spans offices in New York and Tel Aviv, dedicated to driving innovation for iconic brands like Coca-Cola, Unilever, PepsiCo, Nestlé, and Mars Petcare. Learn more at .

About W23 Global:

W23 Global is a global grocery retail venture capital fund backed by five leading grocery retailers: Tesco (UK, ROI, Europe), Ahold Delhaize (US, Europe, Indonesia), Woolworths Group (Australia, New Zealand), Shoprite Group (Africa), and Empire Company Limited Ltd/Sobeys Inc. (Canada).

W23 Global invests in innovative start-ups and scale-ups deploying technology to transform grocery retail, and address the sector's sustainability challenges.

W23 Global is led by CEO and Chief Investment Officer Ingrid Maes. Ingrid brings 25+ years of experience in retail, data, customer loyalty, digital, innovation and investing.

