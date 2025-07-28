Alamar Biosciences Showcases Pioneering Brain-Derived Ptau Data At The Alzheimer's Association International Conference (AAIC)

MENAFN - PR Newswire) "The presentation of brain-derived pTau data at AAIC is a testament to the power of the NULISA sensitivity and specificity and our team's dedication to advancing biomarker development for neurodegenerative diseases," said Yuling Luo, PhD, Founder, Chairman and CEO of Alamar Biosciences.

These data will be presented during Alamar's product theater on Monday, July 28, 1:20 PM ET, featuring Prof. Jonathan Schott from University College London and the UK DRI, and Dr. Cheryl Wellington from the University of British Columbia. Highlights include:



Brain-Derived pTau Performance: The presentation will showcase data from the 1946 Birth Cohort featuring the new brain-derived pTau isoforms using the NULISAseqTM CNS Disease Panel 120 in both presymptomatic and post-AD diagnosis samples, highlighting the superior ability of brain-derived pTaus to predict Alzheimer's disease years before it was diagnosed

Correlations with Disease Progression: Data will demonstrate the correlation between brain-derived pTau levels and amyloid and Tau PET imaging

Biomarkers for neuropathologies and AD co-pathologies: Analysis of a unique cohort of patients with autopsy-confirmed pathologies with the NULISAseqTM CNS Disease Panel 120 identified biomarkers for detecting neuropathologies and AD co-pathologies. Preclinical research: The NULISAseqTM Mouse Panel 120 demonstrated utility in analysis of plasma and brain homogenate samples from multiple clinical models of AD.

The Alzheimer's Association International Conference (AAIC) is the world's premier forum for the scientific community focused on dementia and Alzheimer's research. Every year, the conference gathers leading experts, scientists, clinicians, and stakeholders to share the latest discoveries, foster collaborations, and accelerate the quest for effective diagnostics and therapies.

See here for a full list of posters and presentations featuring NULISA data during the AAIC meeting.

About Alamar Biosciences, Inc.

Alamar Biosciences is a privately held life sciences company with a mission to power precision proteomics to enable the earliest detection of disease. The company's proprietary NULISA Platform along with the ARGO HT System work seamlessly with the latest advances in genomics to achieve single digit attomolar detection sensitivity, greatly surpassing the most sensitive protein detection technology on the market today. For more information, please visit alamarbio .

