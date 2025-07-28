Yourbio Health Unites Scientific Leaders To Make Pain-Free Blood Collection The Standard

With more than 1,000,000 TAP® devices sold, YourBio Health partners with leaders from Harvard, Columbia, Thermo Fisher, and Helix to continue to forge YourBio Health's mission to advance the science and clinical utility of painless capillary blood collection

BOSTON, July 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- YourBio Health, the company behind TAP®, the industry's most advanced capillary blood collection technology, has officially launched its Scientific & Medical Advisory Board (SMAB) to accelerate its mission to modernize diagnostic testing for the 21st century.

The newly formed board includes renowned experts from across pediatrics, maternal-fetal medicine, genomics, and digital health united by one belief: the future of diagnostics depends on moving beyond centralized collection by developing a painless blood collection device that can be used by anyone in any setting.

"Twenty percent of Americans avoid needles for a variety of reasons - and that avoidance leads to missed diagnoses for patients, increased costs for everyone, and broken trust between doctors and patients," said Michael Mina, MD, PhD , Chief Scientific Officer at YourBio Health. "TAP® solves for pain, for access, for accuracy and it does it across every setting: home, clinic, or hospital."

With over 1 million TAP® devices sold , YourBio Health is already changing the standard of care in pediatric clinics, fertility clinics, genetics testing, and at-home diagnostics. The YourBio Health SMAB will accelerate the company's momentum by providing world-class expertise across product development, regulatory strategy, clinical research, and go-to-market execution.

The board is organized into two units-a Scientific Advisory Board led by Mina, and a Medical Advisory Board led by Chet Robson, DO, MHCDS, FAAFP , Chief Medical Officer at YourBio Health. Together, these groups will serve as the company's external expert panel, ensuring every step forward is grounded in evidence, ethics, and empathy.

"At YourBio, our goal has always been to let clinical integrity and science lead the way," said Paul Owen, Chief Executive Officer at YourBio Health. "That means bringing together the brightest minds from across every discipline that touches diagnostics, including medicine, care delivery, and innovation. This board reflects that commitment. It's how we build not just a better product,but a better future for patients."

Inaugural SMAB Members Include:



Zev Williams, MD, PhD – Chief, Division of Reproductive Endocrinology and Infertility, Columbia University

Andrea G. Edlow, MD, MSc – Vice Chair of Research, MGH; Associate Professor, Harvard Medical School

Jennifer Hyde, MD – Westwood-Mansfield Pediatrics; Past Chair, PPOC Board

Bernard Esquivel, MD, PhD – CEO, GenXys; VP Clinical Innovation, ixlayer

Matt Ferber, PhD – Director of Clinical Genomics, Helix Jami Elliott, PhD – Strategic Initiatives, Office of the CMO, Thermo Fisher Scientific

"In pediatrics, the fear and trauma caused by a needle stick can last far longer than the visit itself," said Andrea Edlow, MD, MSc . "TAP® opens the door to gentler, more accessible care that meets families where they are-without compromise."

"What YourBio is doing isn't just an engineering innovation-it's a new vision for how diagnostics should work in the real world," added Zev Williams, MD, PhD . "Simple, painless, precise. It's the kind of shift that not only improve medicines-it transforms it."

Robson added: "Healthcare doesn't need more dashboards. It needs less trauma. We're building a future where no patient fears a blood test, and no provider has to say, 'We need to try again.' This Board is here to make that future real-faster."

With TAP already deployed across pediatric networks, pharmaceutical R&D, home care platforms, and clinical trial partners, YourBio Health is now scaling its reach, deepening reimbursement efforts, and positioning capillary blood collection as the new gold standard-one TAP at a time.

"YourBio Health has already proven its value across pediatrics, fertility, home health, and decentralized trials," said Ignacio Martinez, General Partner at Flagship Pioneering and Executive Chairman, YourBio . "This is a company with great promise, capable of delivering results in some of the most important and fast-moving areas of healthcare."



About YourBio Health

YourBio Health is a medical device company that strives to take the pain out of the blood draw experience with its 'Touch-Activated Phlebotomy' (TAP®), the world's first push-button blood collection technology. TAP products eliminate barriers to blood collection by allowing a capillary blood sample to be collected from any physical location without the pain of a fingerstick or the need for traditional phlebotomy. Backed by the latest science, data management technology, and certified central labs, YourBio Health seeks to revolutionize and humanize the blood collection process serving clinical trials, diagnostic, wellness, and reference laboratory applications. YourBio was founded by Flagship Pioneering in 2011.

