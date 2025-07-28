Concierge Medicine Market Size Worth USD 39.02 Billion By 2034 Amid Demand For Personalized Healthcare
|Report Attributes
|Statistics
|Market Size in 2024
|USD 20.40 Billion
|Market Size in 2025
|USD 21.77 Billion
|Market Size by 2034
|USD 39.02 Billion
|Growth Rate (2025–2034)
|CAGR of 6.70%
|U.S. Market Size in 2025
|USD 6.55 Billion
|U.S. Market Size in 2034
|USD 1.97 Billion
|U.S. Market Growth Rate (2025–2034)
|CAGR of 6.88%
|Base Year
|2024
|Forecast Period
|2025 to 2034
|Dominant Market
|North America – due to higher adoption of retainer-based healthcare models
|Fastest Growing Region
|Asia Pacific – driven by rising demand for premium healthcare services
|Benefits for Buyers
| . Understand regional trends
. Compare revenue share
. Identify growth pockets and investment zones
|Segments Covered
|Application, Ownership, and Regions
|Regions Covered
|North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa
|Top Companies Covered
|PartnerMD, Crossover Health, MDVIP, CONCIERGE CONSULTANTS & CARDIOLOGY, Signature MD, Peninsula Doctor, Winstead PC, Castle Connolly Private Health Partners, Specialdocs Consultants, LLC., Priority Physicians, Inc.
Real‐World Case Studies: How Concierge Medicine Is Reshaping Healthcare
1) Human Longevity Clinic - Silicon Valley (2025)
Case Summary:
In early 2025, the Human Longevity Clinic in South San Francisco gained attention for offering ultra-premium, AI-integrated longevity plans priced between USD 8,000 and 19,000 per year . Patients undergo advanced diagnostics, including full-body MRIs, genome sequencing, cardiac scans, and blood panels , generating over 150GB of health data per client .
Outcome Highlights:
- Detected early-stage aneurysms and tumors in asymptomatic patients. Personalized plans improved long-term prognosis through lifestyle interventions. AI tools assisted with anomaly detection, enhancing care quality beyond traditional diagnostics.
Why It Matters:
This example illustrates the growing appeal of preventive concierge models , blending precision diagnostics and tech-driven personalization. It aligns perfectly with your report's insights on AI integration, growing demand for preventive care, and willingness to pay for high-touch services.
2) Dr. Khalid Saeed's House Call Concierge Model - Tampa Bay, Florida (2023–2024)
Case Summary:
Dr. Khalid Saeed launched a concierge house-call practice offering personalized in-home and virtual care with monthly fees between USD 150–800 , depending on patient complexity. His business model is insurance-free, catering to ~250 patients with 24/7 access.
Outcome Highlights:
- Patients report dramatically reduced stress and stronger physician relationships. The practice operates profitably with minimal administrative burden. A blend of telehealth and in-person visits enables efficient chronic care management.
Why It Matters:
This model reflects the group and independent ownership trends cited in your report, showing how small-scale practices can thrive by offering personal, direct access to healthcare. It also supports your forecast for independent practices growing at the fastest CAGR during 2025–2034
Concierge Medicine Market Regional Analysis:
How North America Dominated the Concierge Medicine Market in 2024?
North America dominated the concierge medicine market in 2024 owing to the increased demand for personalized care and chronic disease prevalence. This region is making efforts to accomplish its ambitious vision across infrastructure, health, science, tourism, technology, entertainment, and renewable energy. The U.S. makes partnerships with tech companies and investors to become a leader in next-generation technologies and digital infrastructure.
Also Read@ Global Medical Tourism: How a USD 43.5 B Industry in 2025 Is Transforming Healthcare Trave
How Big is the U.S. Concierge Medicine Industry?
According to Precedence Research, the U.S. concierge medicine market size was valued at USD 6.14 billion in 2024 and is projected to reach USD 11.97 billion by 2034, growing at a CAGR of 6.88% from 2025 to 2034. Consumers are driving growth in this market by seeking personalized care, including direct physician access, longer consultations, and same- or next-day appointments, enabled by membership-based, low-patient-load models.
U.S. Concierge Medicine Market – Key Takeaways
- By Application: The "Others" segment accounted for the largest market share in 2024, leading the U.S. concierge medicine landscape. Primary Care Segment: Expected to remain the second-largest application segment throughout the forecast period, demonstrating consistent demand and adoption. By Ownership: The group ownership model dominated the market in 2024, capturing the highest share among ownership types.
U.S. Concierge Medicine Market Top Companies
- Priority Physicians, Inc Castle Connolly Private Health Partners Partner MD Concierge Consultants and Cardiology
U.S. Concierge Medicine Market Key Drivers:
- Physician Burnout & Shift in Practice Models: Many U.S. doctors are transitioning away from high-volume, insurance-based models to concierge practices to reduce administrative burdens and improve patient relationships. Consumer Demand for Better Access: Patients are willing to pay out-of-pocket fees (typically $1,500–$3,000/year) for longer appointments, direct communication, and same-day scheduling. Chronic Disease Prevalence: With rising cases of diabetes, obesity, and heart disease , concierge medicine allows for continuous care and lifestyle management that traditional practices often lack time for. Employer-Sponsored Concierge Care: Corporations are increasingly offering concierge medical services as a benefit to executives and high-performing employees , recognizing its value in reducing absenteeism and improving health outcomes.
Japan Concierge Medicine Market Key Drivers :
- Aging Population & Chronic Disease Burden: With over 28% of Japan's population aged 65 and older , there is increasing demand for continuous care, home visits , and customized treatment plans , which concierge models are well-equipped to provide. Rising Interest in Preventive Health & Wellness: Japan's healthcare culture emphasizes longevity and wellness , aligning well with concierge medicine's focus on preventive screenings, lifestyle planning , and holistic care . High Expectations for Quality & Privacy: Wealthier patients and business executives in Japan are willing to pay premium fees for private, convenient, and responsive medical services , especially in metro areas like Tokyo, Osaka, and Yokohama . For instance , Tokyo-based startup 'PrimeDoc' launched a membership plan in 2024 targeting C-level executives and foreign residents, offering multilingual concierge services and AI-powered diagnostics. Corporate Adoption: Some high-end concierge services are being introduced by private hospitals and corporate health programs to cater to senior executives and foreign residents.
How Asia Pacific is Moving towards Sustainable Development in 2025?
Asia Pacific is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR in the concierge medicine market during the forecast period due to rising disposable income and growing healthcare awareness. The Economic and Social Commission for Asia and the Pacific and the regional platform make efforts to empower, inform, and support Asian Pacific countries to achieve sustainable development goals.
These countries include less developed countries, small island developing states, and landlocked developing countries. In February 2025, the Asia-Pacific Forum on Sustainable Development (APFSD) was organized to advance sustainable, science-based, evidence-based, and inclusive solutions for good health, well-being, gender equality, economic growth, and decent work.
Concierge Medicine Market Segmentation Analysis:
Application Analysis
How Primary Care Segment Dominated the Concierge Medicine Market in 2024?
The primary care segment dominated the concierge medicine market in 2024 owing to increased accessibility and convenience. Consumers are paying attention to personalized and preventive care, which also improves management of chronic conditions. One of the key drivers of this segment's growth is the rising consumer focus on preventive and proactive health management. Patients are no longer satisfied with reactive, episodic care; instead, they are seeking ongoing monitoring, wellness planning, and chronic disease management , all of which are core offerings in concierge primary care models. This approach is especially valuable for patients with conditions such as diabetes, hypertension, and cardiovascular issues, where continuity of care and close monitoring significantly impact outcomes.
The pediatrics segment is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR in the concierge medicine market during the forecast period due to proactive healthcare management. Pediatric care is available in the form of at-home convenience, personalized care, and healthcare attention.
Also Read@ Population Health Management Market Set to Reach USD 625.9 B by 2034 – What's Fueling the Surge
Ownership Analysis
What made Group the Dominant Segment in the Concierge Medicine Market in 2024?
The group segment dominated the concierge medicine market in 2024 owing to enhanced patient relationships and reduced administrative burden. Group ownership allows financial stability, predictability, scalability, and resource sharing.
The independent segment is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR in the concierge medicine market during the forecast period due to work-life balance and improved patient retention. It causes reduced reliance on insurance reimbursements and streamlined operations.
Concierge Medicine Market Leading Companies
- MDVIP SignatureMD Concierge Choice Physicians Crossover Health Specialdocs Consultants Castle Connolly Private Health Partners, LLC Peninsula Doctor Concierge Medicine HealthAssure Private Limited One Medical Priority Physicians of Carmel, Inc. UC San Diego Health
What is Going Around the Globe?
- In September 2024, WhiteGlove announced the launch of AI-Enabled Medical Concierge to assist immigrants in caring for family living abroad. (Source: ) In October 2024, Sollis Health announced the launch of its first family membership that can recognize the needs of parents for an integrated emergency and everyday care company. (Source: )
Concierge Medicine Market Segments Covered in the Report
By Application
- Primary Care Cardiology Pediatrics Psychiatry Internal Care Others
By Ownership
- Independent Group
By Region
North America
- U.S. Canada Mexico
Asia Pacific
- China Singapore Japan India South Korea Thailand
Europe
- Germany UK France Italy Spain Sweden Denmark Norway
Latin America
- Brazil Mexico Argentina
Middle East and Africa
- South Africa UAE Saudi Arabia Kuwait
