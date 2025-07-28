Publication Of Eq Plc's 2025 Half Year Financial Report And Invitation To Result Presentation

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) eQ Plc Investor news28 July 2025, at 3:15 p.m.

eQ Plc will publish its January-June 2025 half year financial report on Tuesday 5 August 2025 at around 8:00 a.m. eQ will present the result to press, investors and analysts in a press conference to be held on 5 August 2025 at 11:30 a.m. The press conference will held at eQ's head office in Helsinki, address Aleksanterinkatu 19, 5th floor, 00100 Helsinki and it is also possible to participate via webcast. The webcast participation requires a registration.

The press conference will be held in Finnish. The presentation material can be viewed at eQ's website after the press conference has begun. To join the press conference, please register with ... .

