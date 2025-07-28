DC Powered Servers Market Top Players, Segments & Regional Trends By 2033

MENAFN - Straits Research) Introduction

The global market for DC-powered servers is experiencing consistent expansion, propelled by increasing demand for energy-efficient, high-density computing infrastructure in data centers, telecom hubs, and hyperscale cloud providers. DC-powered servers are increasingly popular because they minimise energy conversion losses, optimise power layouts, and promote environmentally sustainable and robust IT ecosystems. These systems are especially appealing at edge computing locations, modular data centres, and mission-critical facilities where uptime, spatial optimisation, and thermal efficiency are essential. With the global emphasis on reducing carbon footprints and enhancing data centre sustainability, DC-powered servers are progressively being embraced as a viable solution that aligns with ESG criteria and the requirements of next-generation infrastructure.

Market Dynamics Advanced power delivery technology facilitates scalable direct current servers, driving market growth

The swift development of novel power delivery technologies, particularly voltage regulators and modular DC systems, aims to enhance energy transmission from meter to chip. These advancements allow data centres, especially AI-centric hyperscale facilities, to minimise conversion losses, streamline infrastructure, and improve thermal efficiency.

For example, in February 2025, the startup Claros emerged from stealth with USD 9.75 million in venture funding to commercialise direct current power delivery devices designed for AI workloads. Axios reports that Claros has created integrated voltage regulators and modular data centre designs that provide direct DC power to server processors. This removes several AC-to-DC conversion stages common in conventional systems.

By facilitating end-to-end DC delivery, businesses such as Claros are influencing the future of server architecture, rendering DC-powered systems progressively feasible at scale.

Rapid, scalable implementation facilitated by modular Off-Grid DC solutions creates tremendous opportunities

The integration of modular, off-grid DC power solutions aims to address the increasing need for expedited server deployments in regions with grid constraints or extended utility lead times. These technologies eradicate reliance on conventional alternating current (AC) infrastructure and facilitate direct current (DC) server operations utilising alternative, on-site energy sources.

In January 2025, DC Grid established a strategic alliance with Liberty Energy to provide comprehensive DC power solutions for data centers and electric vehicle (EV) charging stations. The partnership employs Liberty's mobile generation fleet, fueled by natural gas, renewable natural gas (RNG), and hydrogen, to deliver scalable, site-specific DC power without necessitating grid connectivity.

By circumventing traditional grid dependencies and minimising conversion losses, such systems facilitate novel deployment models for cloud providers and colocation enterprises facing the imperative to scale rapidly.

Regional Insights

The Asia-Pacific region leads the market owing to its vigorous development of hyperscale data centers and the incorporation of renewable energy, particularly in China, India, Japan, and Southeast Asia. DC-powered infrastructure is preferred for its interoperability with solar and battery systems, minimising energy losses typically associated with AC-DC conversions. Regional governments actively endorse green digitalisation through measures like India's Data Centre Policy and China's carbon neutrality strategy, which expedite implementation. The reduction of labour and operational expenses, swift digital advancement, and the proliferation of 5G provide the Asia-Pacific region with an optimal environment for DC-powered server technologies. The integration of industrial, regulatory, and environmental incentives sustains the region's market dominance.

The global DC-powered servers market size was valued at USD 1.52 billion in 2024 and is projected to grow from USD 1.65 billion in 2025 to USD 3.12 billion by 2033, growing at a CAGR of 8.3% during the forecast period (2025-2033).

By Product Type, the market is segmented into Blade DC Servers, Rack-Mount DC Servers, Tower DC Servers, High-Density DC Servers, and Customised/Integrated DC Server Modules. Rack-mounted DC-powered servers hold a dominant share in the market due to their modular design, superior airflow management, and high compatibility with data centre infrastructures, aiming to optimise power efficiency.

By Application, the market is segmented into hyperscale data centres, edge computing nodes, cloud service providers, AI and high-performance computing (HPC) workloads, telecom base stations, and industrial automation networks. Edge computing is emerging as one of the most dynamic application areas for DC-powered servers, driven by the exponential rise in latency-sensitive services like autonomous vehicles, smart manufacturing, and immersive digital experiences.

By Distribution Channel, the market is segmented into OEM direct sales, authorised system integrators, global value-added resellers (VARs), and online enterprise hardware marketplaces. OEM partnerships dominate the distribution landscape for DC-powered servers, with major data centre equipment manufacturers integrating custom-configured DC servers directly into turnkey infrastructure solutions.

By End-User, the market is segmented into data centre operators, telecom infrastructure providers, cloud and hosting service companies, government and defence IT facilities, research institutions and AI Labs, and financial services and high-frequency trading firms. Hyperscale data centre operators represent the most influential end-user segment, driven by their relentless pursuit of operational efficiency, scalability, and sustainability. Based on region, the global market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa. Asia-Pacific dominates the global market.

Vertiv Group Corp.Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd.Delta Electronics, Inc.ABB Ltd.Schneider Electric SEEaton Corporation plcAEG Power Solutions B.V.Rittal GmbH & Co. KGZTE CorporationCummins Inc.Vicor CorporationBel Power Solutions (a Bel Fuse Inc. company)Eltek (Delta Group Subsidiary)Tripp Lite (an Eaton brand)Lite-On Technology Corporation Recent Developments



In July 2025 , Empower Semiconductor, widely recognised as a leading innovator in integrated voltage regulators (IVRs), announced a significant strategic partnership with Marvell Technology to jointly develop state-of-the-art on-chip power delivery solutions tailored specifically for the demanding environments of AI and cloud data centres. This collaboration centers around Empower's proprietary vertical voltage regulation technology, branded as FinFastTM, which is designed to be integrated directly into Marvell's advanced processor architectures.

In April 2025 , LG Electronics, in partnership with Korea Electric Power Corporation (KEPCO) and Hanwha Construction, officially signed a memorandum of understanding to initiate a groundbreaking pilot project: the development of a 1-megawatt direct current (DC)-powered data centre situated within a larger 10-megawatt campus in South Korea. In March 2025 , Synapscom Telecoms S.A., a well-established telecommunications infrastructure company with a strong European presence, was formally announced as a key partner in the EU-funded DC-POWER consortium, a collaborative initiative dedicated to advancing direct current (DC) power technologies for data center applications.

By Product TypeBlade DC ServersRack-Mount DC ServersTower DC ServersHigh-Density DC ServersCustomised/Integrated DC Server ModulesBy ApplicationHyperscale Data CentresEdge Computing NodesCloud Service ProvidersAI and High-Performance Computing (HPC) WorkloadsTelecom Base StationsIndustrial Automation NetworksBy Distribution ChannelOEM Direct SalesAuthorised System IntegratorsGlobal Value-Added Resellers (VARs)Online Enterprise Hardware MarketplacesBy End-UserData Centre OperatorsTelecom Infrastructure ProvidersCloud and Hosting Service CompaniesGovernment and Defence IT FacilitiesResearch Institutions and AI LabsFinancial Services and High-Frequency Trading FirmsBy RegionNorth AmericaEuropeAsia-PacificLatin AmericaThe Middle East and Africa