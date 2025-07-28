Deflation Dimming China's Market Allure

MENAFN - Asia Times) Disinflation in China is not being driven by weak household appetite alone. The more decisive factor is a sustained mismatch between policy-driven industrial output and actual market absorption.

The country's price weakness, where the Consumer Price Index (CPI) was in deflation territory from February to May and up a mere 0.1% in June, is the outcome of a long-running expansion of capacity across several sectors that were never disciplined by global demand signals.

For two decades, the model emphasized investment over consumption. Policymakers championed capacity-building in industries they viewed as nationally strategic. These included electric vehicles, solar components, steel, semiconductors, and shipping - all seen as future export engines.

What followed was a flood of credit, coordination between local authorities and state-linked firms, and price competition aimed more at dominance than efficiency.

Today, China's economy is saturated with surplus. Manufacturers are under pressure to maintain volumes, even at the expense of margins. Incentives at the provincial level still reward production benchmarks.

Banks, facing limited profitable lending options, continue to support large state-linked corporates. These factors generate output levels that no longer match demand - domestically or globally.

This is no longer just a domestic phenomenon. Chinese firms are now offloading excess supply into global markets, forcing down prices across multiple categories.

For example, Europe's auto sector, particularly its electric vehicle producers, has already flagged this trend as commercially unsustainable. American policymakers, too, have raised concerns over underpriced Chinese exports in solar technology and green infrastructure inputs.