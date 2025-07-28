403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Futures Gain Marginally On U.S.-E.U. Deal
(MENAFN- Baystreet)
Futures tied to Canada's main stock index inched higher on Monday, tracking global gains, as a trade deal between the U.S. and the European Union lifted sentiment ahead of the August 1 tariff deadline.
The TSX Composite Index hiked 122.09 points to close the week at 27,494.35, a record high. That reading put the index ahead on the week by 180 points, or 0.7%.
Futures were up 0.2% Monday.
The Canadian dollar faded 0.11 cents to 72.87 cents U.S.
ON BAYSTREET
The TSX Venture Exchange shed 1.8 points to close Friday afternoon at 801.13. The index was still positive for the week by 3.6 points, or 0.45%.
ON WALLSTREET
U.S. equity futures rose but were off their highs Monday as investors showed limited enthusiasm over a trade deal announced between the U.S. and the European Union.
Futures for the Dow Jones Industrials poked higher 28 points, or 0.1%, to 45,110.
Futures for the broader index took on 10.75 points, or 0.2%, to 6,435.75.
Futures for the NASDAQ popped 81.75 points, or 0.4%, to 23,503.
The moves came after President Donald Trump announced Sunday that the U.S. has reached an agreement with the European Union to lower tariffs to 15%. The president had previously threatened 30% tariffs on most imported goods from the U.S.'s largest trading partner.
Wall Street otherwise prepared for an especially busy week that will bring earnings from several major tech companies, a key Federal Reserve meeting, Trump's Aug. 1 tariff deadline and important inflation data.
The market is gearing up for the busiest week of earnings season.
More than 150 companies in the S&P 500 are due to post their quarterly results, including“Magnificent Seven” names Meta Platforms and Microsoft on Wednesday, followed by Amazon and Apple on Thursday. Investors will be listening for companies' comments on AI spending for direction on whether big investments in hyperscalers this year are justified.
This week, the Fed will also hold its two-day policy meeting, concluding on Wednesday. Although the central bank is expected to keep its key short-term interest rate at its current target range of 4.25%-4.5%, investors will be looking for clues about whether a rate cut could be on the table at the September meeting.
In Japan, the Nikkei 225 index backed off 1.1% Monday, while in Hong Kong, the Hang Seng moved ahead 0.7%
Oil prices acquired 81 cents to $65.97 U.S. a barrel.
Gold prices nosed ahead 70 cents to $3,336.30 U.S. an ounce.
Futures tied to Canada's main stock index inched higher on Monday, tracking global gains, as a trade deal between the U.S. and the European Union lifted sentiment ahead of the August 1 tariff deadline.
The TSX Composite Index hiked 122.09 points to close the week at 27,494.35, a record high. That reading put the index ahead on the week by 180 points, or 0.7%.
Futures were up 0.2% Monday.
The Canadian dollar faded 0.11 cents to 72.87 cents U.S.
ON BAYSTREET
The TSX Venture Exchange shed 1.8 points to close Friday afternoon at 801.13. The index was still positive for the week by 3.6 points, or 0.45%.
ON WALLSTREET
U.S. equity futures rose but were off their highs Monday as investors showed limited enthusiasm over a trade deal announced between the U.S. and the European Union.
Futures for the Dow Jones Industrials poked higher 28 points, or 0.1%, to 45,110.
Futures for the broader index took on 10.75 points, or 0.2%, to 6,435.75.
Futures for the NASDAQ popped 81.75 points, or 0.4%, to 23,503.
The moves came after President Donald Trump announced Sunday that the U.S. has reached an agreement with the European Union to lower tariffs to 15%. The president had previously threatened 30% tariffs on most imported goods from the U.S.'s largest trading partner.
Wall Street otherwise prepared for an especially busy week that will bring earnings from several major tech companies, a key Federal Reserve meeting, Trump's Aug. 1 tariff deadline and important inflation data.
The market is gearing up for the busiest week of earnings season.
More than 150 companies in the S&P 500 are due to post their quarterly results, including“Magnificent Seven” names Meta Platforms and Microsoft on Wednesday, followed by Amazon and Apple on Thursday. Investors will be listening for companies' comments on AI spending for direction on whether big investments in hyperscalers this year are justified.
This week, the Fed will also hold its two-day policy meeting, concluding on Wednesday. Although the central bank is expected to keep its key short-term interest rate at its current target range of 4.25%-4.5%, investors will be looking for clues about whether a rate cut could be on the table at the September meeting.
In Japan, the Nikkei 225 index backed off 1.1% Monday, while in Hong Kong, the Hang Seng moved ahead 0.7%
Oil prices acquired 81 cents to $65.97 U.S. a barrel.
Gold prices nosed ahead 70 cents to $3,336.30 U.S. an ounce.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Threshold Network's Tbtc Is Now Live On Sui: Ushering In A New Era For Bitcoin Defi
- Virturo's Senior Investment Specialist Alex Melnyk Integrates AI Tools To Navigate Crypto Market Risk
- Numerai Announces $1M Strategic Buyback Of NMR
- Aeternum Confirms Return Of Unchained Summit To Dubai On October 3031, 2025
- Heka Raises $14M To Bring Real-Time Identity Intelligence To Financial Institutions
- GSR Leads $100M Private Placement Into Nasdaq-Listed MEI Pharma To Launch First Institutional Litecoin Treasury Strategy Alongside Charlie Lee
CommentsNo comment