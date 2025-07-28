Carrying Extra Luggage On Trains? You May Have To Pay A Fine

MENAFN - AsiaNet News) Indian Railways has tightened luggage rules. Passengers exceeding the allowed weight will be fined. Weight limits vary by class, from sleeper to AC.Indian Railways has tightened luggage rules. Passengers should be aware. Exceeding luggage limits will lead to fines and inconvenience.Indian train journeys are convenient, especially for long-distance family travel. Carrying extra items is common. However, Indian Railways now has strict luggage weight monitoring, and excess baggage without pre-booking can be costly.Free luggage limits depend on the travel class. Sleeper class allows 40 kg, AC classes 50-70 kg, and general class 35 kg. Excess baggage will be charged, or pre-book at the parcel counter.

TTEs can fine passengers with overweight luggage. The fine depends on the excess weight and travel distance, ranging from Rs 50 to Rs 500 or more. Fines are imposed on the spot, causing inconvenience.

Pre-book excess luggage at the parcel office to avoid fines. Passengers should consider traveling light or splitting loads. Ignoring luggage rules now comes at a cost.