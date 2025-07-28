Rajnath Singh Opens Operation Sindoor Debate In Lok Sabha

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh initiated the much-awaited debate on Operation Sindoor in the Lok Sabha. The government detailed the operation's success, while the Opposition continued protests demanding a broader discussion on security and accountability.

