Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Rajnath Singh Opens Operation Sindoor Debate In Lok Sabha


2025-07-28 08:09:12
(MENAFN- AsiaNet News)

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh initiated the much-awaited debate on Operation Sindoor in the Lok Sabha. The government detailed the operation's success, while the Opposition continued protests demanding a broader discussion on security and accountability.

