4 Books On Financial Literacy By Indian Authors You Must Read In Your 20S

Learn how to manage your finances, invest smartly, and plan for retirement with these top 4 personal finance books. Gain valuable insights and start your journey towards financial freedom today!

Managing money wisely is an important life skill. If you're a student or a young professional in your 20s, learning about personal finance and investment can help you make smart financial decisions.

Learning about money is the key to saving wisely and planning for retirement. These books offer simple, practical, and Indian-focused advice on how to handle your money smartly. Start with one and begin your journey to financial freedom.

This is one of the most popular personal finance books in India. It gives you clear steps to manage your salary, save for the future, and choose the right investment strategies. Monika Halan explains how to create a financial plan and invest wisely. It's simple and perfect for beginners.

Does the idea of getting retired in your 40s excite you? Then this is the perfect pick for you. This book shows how small savings every day can help you build a large retirement fund. It gives you insights into how retirement is not about age but more about building enough funds. The language is simple, the examples are relatable, and the message is clear: start early and you'll retire comfortably.

This is another beginner-friendly book written in the form of a story, making it easy and fun to read. The book covers personal finance basics in a way that's relatable to working professionals and students. If you're new to finance and want a simple book that doesn't feel like a textbook, this is a great choice.

If you want to understand how to invest in the stock market for the long term, this is a great book. The authors share a strategy called "Coffee Can Investing", a method of picking strong, stable companies and holding them for years. It gives practical investment advice backed by research, and it's perfect for those new to investing.