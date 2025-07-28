Batting Depth Draws Tests, Not Win Them: Ashwin Pushes For Extra Bowler, Hails Gill's Ton

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], July 28 (ANI): Following India's well-fought draw against England at Manchester, former Indian cricketer Ravichandran Ashwin hailed skipper Shubman Gill for his "leader's knock", but adviced the captain to play a bowler with a wicket-taking knack in the fifth Test, pointing out that the batting depth can help in drawing Tests, but not winning. Ashwin was speaking on his Youtube Channel, Ash ki Baat, following a series-saving draw at Manchester, which saw centuries from Gill, Ravindra Jadeja and Washington Sundar, which helped India convert a 311-run trailing to a 114-run lead and head for the final Test at The Oval with a chance to level the series. On day four, India was 0/2 at one point after the first over by Chris Woakes, but skipper Shubman and KL Rahul put up a 188-run stand to keep India alive. While KL missed out his century, Gill scored his ninth Test ton. Speaking during the video, Ashwin said that before the series, "a lot of people had hatred" for Gill and questioned his technique. "What a fabulous hundred by Shubman Gill. He has once again proved, he worked on his technique. He did not have a great match as captain, the way he brought Washington Sundar late was a huge tactical mistake, but that happens. He is a young captain and will only learn by making mistakes, and I hope he learns faster," he said. "Gill kept all things aside and came out as a batter and played a leader's knock. It was truly a leader's emergence knock. He scored in Birmingham, got a big score when India were 0-1. He scored at Headingley as well. We lost at Lord's and a lot of people had raised questions about his batting. When everything was down, he walked out to the middle, complete control, and batted beautifully. Yes, he got a couple of reprieves, but I thought he was fabulous," added Ashwin on Gill's efforts with the bat. Gill has had an absolute blockbuster series, despite four failures. His other four innings have been centuries, with one being a knock of 269 at Birmingham. He has scored 722 runs so far at an average of 90.25.

Ashwin's Advice to Team India

Ashwin said that during the course of the series, India has been tactically "pretty ordinary" time-to-time, and they have to make the call to play an extra specialist bowler. "Improve now, and please make that call. You can still lose after that decision, but make that decision because Test matches are not won by batting depth; they are drawn by batting depth. Test matches are won by having bowlers who have the knack for taking wickets," Ashwin advised Gill.

Recap of the Manchester Test

Coming to the match, England opted to field first. Half-centuries from Yashasvi Jaiswal (58 in 107 balls, with 10 fours and a six), Sai Sudharsan (61 in 151 balls, with seven fours) and Rishabh Pant (54 in 75 balls, with three fours and two sixes) took India to 358 runs, with Stokes (5/72) troubling the visitors with timely wickets and not letting a massive partnership happen. Jofra Archer also took 3/73. In the second innings, Zak Crawley (84 in 113 balls, with 13 fours and a six) and Ben Duckett (94 in 100 balls, with 13 fours) produced a 166-run stand for the opening wicket, sending India on leather hunt. The presence of Joe Root (150 in 248 balls, with 14 fours) and Stokes (141 in 198 balls, with 12 fours and a six) aggravated Indian bowlers, who saw these two produce milestone after milestone on their way to a 311-run lead. England was skittled out for 669 runs, with Ravindra Jadeja (4/143) being the pick of the bowlers. Jasprit Bumrah (2/112) had an off day at work Chris Woakes reduced India to 0/2, KL Rahul (90 in 230 balls, with eight fours) and skipper Shubman Gill (103 in 238 balls, with 12 fours) caused England's faces to tense, batting three sessions for an 188-run stand. After these two were done, the spin all-rounder duo of Jadeja (107* in 185 balls, with 13 fours and a six) and Washington Sundar (101* in 206 balls, with nine fours and a six) rattled and frustrated England with their resolve and wall-like presence, taking India to a 114-run lead, ending at 425/4 in a draw. The series is still alive at 1-2, with the final match at The Oval to start from July 31. (ANI)