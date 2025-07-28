Nexmetals Achieves An Initial 15.2% Head Grade Increase At Selebi North Using Modern Technology Demonstrating High Recoveries And Significant Waste Reduction
| STREAM
| MASS
(kg)
| MASS
PULL
|GRADE
|RECOVERY
|ENRICHMENT RATIO
|Ni
|Cu
|Ni
|Cu
|Ni
|Cu
|Ore rejects
|758.0
|28.4%
|0.17%
|0.14%
|4.0%
|4.1%
|0.14
|0.15
|Upgraded ore
|1 911.0
|71.6%
|1.62%
|1.28%
|96.0%
|95.8%
|1.34
|1.34
|Sorter Feed
|2 669.0
|100%
|1.21%
|0.96%
|100%
|100%
|0.99
|1.00
Table 2: All mineral bulk sort test work including -12mm fines fraction
| STREAM
| MASS
(kg)
| MASS
PULL
|GRADE
|RECOVERY
|ENRICHMENT RATIO
|Ni
|Cu
|Ni
|Cu
|Ni
|Cu
|Ore rejects
|758.0
|15.2%
|0.17%
|0.14%
|2.1%
|2.2%
|0.14
|0.15
|Upgraded ore
|1 911.0
|38.4%
|1.62%
|1.28%
|50.8%
|51.5%
|1.34
|1.34
|Sorter Feed
|2 669.0
|53.6%
|1.21%
|0.96%
|53.0%
|53.8%
|0.99
|1.00
|Fines (-12mm)
|2 310.5
|46.4%
|1.24%
|0.95%
|47.0%
|46.2%
|1.00
|1.00
|Upgraded ore + fines
|4 221.5
|84.8%
|1.41%
|1.10%
|97.9%
|97.8%
|1.15
|1.15
|Feed
|4 979.5
|100.0%
|1.22%
|0.95%
|100.0%
|100.0%
|1.00
|1.00
Qualified Person
All scientific and technical information in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Consulting Metallurgist of the Company, Norman Lotter, Mineral Processing Engineer; Ph.D., Pr., C.Eng., P.Eng., and a "qualified person" for the purposes of National Instrument 43-101 and Subpart 1300 of Regulation S-K.
Technical Report
The MRE on the Selebi Mine is supported by the technical report entitled "Technical Report, Selebi Mines, Central District, Republic of Botswana" and dated September 20, 2024 (with an effective date of June 30, 2024) (the " Selebi Technical Report "), and prepared by SLR Consulting (Canada) Ltd. for NEXM. Reference should be made to the full text of the Selebi Technical Report, which was prepared in accordance with NI 43-101 and Subpart 1300 of Regulation S-K and is available on SEDAR+ ( ) and EDGAR ( ), in each case, under NEXM's issuer profile.
About NexMetals Mining Corp.
NexMetals Mining Corp. is a mineral exploration and development company that is focused on the redevelopment of the previously producing copper, nickel and cobalt resources mines owned by the Company in the Republic of Botswana.
NexMetals is committed to governance through transparent accountability and open communication within our team and our stakeholders. NexMetals' team brings extensive experience across the full spectrum of mine discovery and development. Collectively, the team has contributed to dozens of projects, including work on the Company's Selebi and Selkirk mines. Senior team members each have on average, more than 20 years of experience spanning geology, engineering, operations, and project development.
Legal Disclaimer:
