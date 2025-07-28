Nexmetals Achieves An Initial 15.2% Head Grade Increase At Selebi North Using Modern Technology Demonstrating High Recoveries And Significant Waste Reduction

Positive Impact on the Project:

Increase of Head Grade from Mine to Mill

Potential to reduce the amount of waste rock being sent to the mill and enhancing the head grade by over 15% from the initial tests. Ongoing testing is focused on further improving these results.

Enhanced Process Efficiency

By removing ~15.2% of the mass before further processing, the volume directed to grinding and flotation circuits is substantially reduced, offering direct energy, reagent, and throughput benefits.

High Metal Retention

With 98% recovery, only minimal copper and nickel are lost, demonstrating excellent selectivity and precision in sorting.

Economic & Environmental Upside

Bulky waste is diverted pre-processing, leading to lower expected operating costs, shorter critical water usage, reduced downstream tailings, and improved project carbon footprint.

Next Steps:

Driven by these strong initial results, the Company has initiated additional XRT trials on samples from its Selebi and Selkirk projects. The work is being carried out at IMS Engineering in South Africa.

The primary objectives of these programs include:



Reducing the amount of fines produced from the crushing circuit for the Selebi samples. Reducing the fines allows the XRT to process more of the feed increasing the overall sorting efficiency.

Evaluating pre-concentration potential on the Selkirk sample to upgrade head feed grades before flotation. Assessing overall improvement in processing throughput and waste rejection.

Results from the additional XRT test programs are expected to follow in the coming months.

Morgan Lekstrom, CEO of the Company , commented: "This is a very favorable outcome to enhance the current flowsheet and focus on higher grades with less waste feeding into the mill. These early indications emphasize that XRT technology can significantly reduce downstream processing waste while maintaining exceptional copper and nickel recoveries with minimal metal losses. If integrated into processing flowsheets, this work could allow for early waste rejection, potentially reducing downstream energy and water usage, tailings volume, and overall costs."

Defining the XRT technology and process:

Bulk samples were processed using a production-scale allmineral allsort XRT machine, which separates material based on density differences. The sulphide-rich, high-density ore is retained, while the lower-density waste is expelled. Fines smaller than 12 mm bypass the sorter and are later reintegrated for overall process accounting. The sorting algorithm was optimized to achieve high metal concentrate retention with minimal loss.

Technical Highlights:

Enrichment Factors : Copper and nickel grades were both upgraded by factors of 1.34 , within the sorting process.



Mass Reduction :



Sorter feed mass was reduced by up to 28.4% (see table 1), significantly decreasing material that proceeds to downstream processing. Considering the entire process (including -12 mm fines bypass), this translated to an overall mass reduction of 15.2% and upgrade factor of 1.15 for both copper and nickel (see table 2).

Metal Recovery : Both copper and nickel recoveries reached 98%, with only 2% of each metal lost to rejects demonstrating near-complete retention of valuable material.

Table 1 : All mineral bulk sort test work results