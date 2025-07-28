ICESCO Regional Office Launches Seminar On Cultural Heritage Nominations

MENAFN - AzerNews) Laman Ismayilova Read more

A first-ever seminar dedicated to the preparation of nomination dossiers for the inclusion of cultural heritage sites in the Islamic World Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (ICESCO) lists has been held at the ICESCO Regional Office in Baku, Azernews reports.

Prior to the start of the seminar, the participants took a commemorative photograph.

The seminar is organized in line with ICESCO's vision, as well as the strategic goals of the Heritage Center and the regional office in Baku.

Its main objective is to support the efforts of member countries in preserving and promoting the region's rich cultural heritage.

In his opening speech, Director of ICESCO's Regional Office in Baku Abdulhakeem AlSenan expressed gratitude to the participants and organizers.

He outlined that culture is not only a part of the historical past but also a crucial element of the present, forming national identity and acting as a bridge between peoples.

According to him, the preservation of cultural heritage is an investment in the future, providing a sense of belonging and self-confidence for future generations.

Head of ICESCO's International Cooperation Sector Anar Karimov also thanked the organizers, especially Abdulhakeem AlSenan and his team, for their initiative in bringing together representatives from various countries in the region.

He particularly highlighted the support of the Azerbaijani government and the National Commission for ICESCO during the regional office's opening in April of this year.

"Today's seminar is already the second event held at this office. Just a week ago, a project was launched here, bringing together experts from Azerbaijan, Uzbekistan, Tajikistan, Kazakhstan, and Kyrgyzstan. This was a truly historic step in the direction of integration in education, science, and culture," Anar Karimov added.

President of the International Turkic Culture and Heritage Foundation Aktoty Raimkulova also spoke at the event.

She stressed the importance of cooperation between ICESCO and the International Turkish Culture and Heritage Foundation.

Aktoty Raimkulova stated that a Memorandum of Understanding between the two organizations would be signed soon, and participation in the Rukh Sanat International Cultural Forum to be held at the Issyk-Kul Lake in Kyrgyzstan is planned.

President of the International Turkic Culture and Heritage Foundation said that the signing of this document will create a solid foundation for joint projects aimed at the preservation and promotion of cultural heritage.

Deputy Director of ICESCO's Regional Office in Baku Meryem Qafar-zadeh discussed the mission of the organization.

She pointed out that ICESCO's main goal is to expand the capabilities of regional countries through access to programs and projects aimed at the preservation of education, science, and cultural heritage, the protection of the rights of youth and women, the empowerment of young people, and the strengthening of cultural dialogue.

Chairman of the Board of Icherisheher State Historical and Architectural Reserve Admninistration Rufat Mahmud also addressed the event,

In his speech, he emphasized the importance of close cooperation with ICESCO, a leading organization playing a strategic role in uniting the efforts of countries in the region to preserve cultural heritage.

Rufat Mahmud stated that the preservation of historical and cultural heritage and the active promotion of local culture are integral parts of the formation of national identity and serve as a solid foundation for sustainable development and cultural progress.

In the context of the key role of cultural heritage in preserving identity, strengthening mutual understanding, and promoting sustainable development, the seminar aims to enhance the capacity of cultural heritage experts from the relevant countries.

The main focus is on increasing the knowledge and practical skills of participants in areas such as documentation and conservation of heritage sites, the preparation of national inventories, and particularly identifying significant heritage sites in the Islamic world and preparing nomination dossiers for their inclusion in the Islamic World Heritage List.

The seminar continued with training sessions, which gathered representatives and experts from Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, and Uzbekistan.

The program aims to develop practical skills in preparing nomination dossiers for both tangible and intangible cultural heritage sites and submitting them to ICESCO's lists.

Note that the main task of ICESCO's Regional Office in Baku, which opened on April 29, 2025, is to coordinate cooperation between the countries of the Caucasus and Central Asia – Azerbaijan, Uzbekistan, Tajikistan, Kazakhstan, and Kyrgyzstan.

This region is home to unique cultural treasures, ranging from the Great Silk Road to various examples of intangible heritage, and is capable of playing a significant role in shaping the global cultural landscape.

With its rich cultural legacy, Azerbaijan joined the Islamic World Educational, Scientific, and Cultural Organisation (ICESCO) in 1991.

Since then, Azerbaijan has actively promoted the preservation of its Islamic cultural heritage.

The country successfully collaborates closely with various organisations, including the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation, the Islamic Development Bank, the Islamic Conference of Parliamentary Union, and the Islamic Conference of Youth Forum.