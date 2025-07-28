Baku And Tashkent Discuss Regional Issues And Strategic Cooperation

MENAFN - AzerNews) Akbar Novruz Read more

Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov and his Uzbek counterpart Bakhtiyor Saidov held a telephone conversation to discuss bilateral and regional matters, Azernews reports via the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry.

During the call, the two ministers reviewed the strategic alliance between Azerbaijan and Uzbekistan, with particular attention to the implementation of agreements reached during the state visit of the President of Uzbekistan to Azerbaijan on July 2.

The conversation also covered regional developments and preparations for upcoming international events that will involve both countries.

In addition, Bayramov and Saidov exchanged views on other issues of mutual interest, reaffirming their commitment to strengthening both bilateral and multilateral cooperation frameworks.