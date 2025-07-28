Baku And Tashkent Discuss Regional Issues And Strategic Cooperation
Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov and his Uzbek counterpart Bakhtiyor Saidov held a telephone conversation to discuss bilateral and regional matters, Azernews reports via the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry.
During the call, the two ministers reviewed the strategic alliance between Azerbaijan and Uzbekistan, with particular attention to the implementation of agreements reached during the state visit of the President of Uzbekistan to Azerbaijan on July 2.
The conversation also covered regional developments and preparations for upcoming international events that will involve both countries.
In addition, Bayramov and Saidov exchanged views on other issues of mutual interest, reaffirming their commitment to strengthening both bilateral and multilateral cooperation frameworks.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Threshold Network's Tbtc Is Now Live On Sui: Ushering In A New Era For Bitcoin Defi
- Virturo's Senior Investment Specialist Alex Melnyk Integrates AI Tools To Navigate Crypto Market Risk
- Numerai Announces $1M Strategic Buyback Of NMR
- Aeternum Confirms Return Of Unchained Summit To Dubai On October 3031, 2025
- Heka Raises $14M To Bring Real-Time Identity Intelligence To Financial Institutions
- GSR Leads $100M Private Placement Into Nasdaq-Listed MEI Pharma To Launch First Institutional Litecoin Treasury Strategy Alongside Charlie Lee
CommentsNo comment