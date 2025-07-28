Mine Action Teams Clear Over 1,300 Hectares In Liberated Territories
The Azerbaijan Mine Action Agency (ANAMA) has released its latest weekly report detailing mine clearance operations conducted across the country's liberated territories from July 21 to July 27, 2025, Azernews reports.
ANAMA noted that operations were carried out in multiple districts including Tartar, Aghdam, Aghdara, Lachin, Fuzuli, Shusha, Khojaly, Khankendi, Kalbajar, Khojavand, Jabrayil, Gubadli, and Zangilan.
During the reporting period, demining teams discovered and neutralized 46 anti-personnel mines, 15 anti-tank mines, and 1,097 pieces of unexploded ordnance (UXO).
In total, an area of 1,354.2 hectares was cleared of mines and explosive remnants of war, enabling safer conditions for reconstruction and eventual resettlement in these regions.
ANAMA and partner institutions continue to carry out systematic and high-priority clearance operations in line with Azerbaijan's national demining strategy, as part of broader efforts to ensure the safe return of residents and the rehabilitation of infrastructure in the liberated territories.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Threshold Network's Tbtc Is Now Live On Sui: Ushering In A New Era For Bitcoin Defi
- Virturo's Senior Investment Specialist Alex Melnyk Integrates AI Tools To Navigate Crypto Market Risk
- Numerai Announces $1M Strategic Buyback Of NMR
- Aeternum Confirms Return Of Unchained Summit To Dubai On October 3031, 2025
- Heka Raises $14M To Bring Real-Time Identity Intelligence To Financial Institutions
- GSR Leads $100M Private Placement Into Nasdaq-Listed MEI Pharma To Launch First Institutional Litecoin Treasury Strategy Alongside Charlie Lee
CommentsNo comment