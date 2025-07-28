Russian Troops Seek To Drive Ukrainian Forces From Kamianske And Plavni - Spox Voloshyn

MENAFN - UkrinForm) This was stated in a comment to Ukrinform by Vladislav Voloshin, spokesman for the Southern Defense Forces.

"In the Orikhiv direction, particularly towards Plavni, Kamianske, and Stepnogirsk, the enemy has slightly increased the use of air weapons and is striking with guided bombs, launching massive strikes on Stepnogirsk, Plavni, and Orikhiv, which is also located nearby," Voloshin said.

At the same time, the spokesman said that the enemy is seeking to finally drive the Ukrainian Defense Forces out of Kamianske and Plavni.

"It has effectively destroyed all our positions there and destroyed all the fortifications, shelters, and buildings that were in the town of Kamianske, so the Ukrainian Defense Forces have nothing to hold on to there. There is virtually nowhere to hide or defend, so we had to retreat to the northern outskirts of the town of Kamianske, where there are Ukrainian positions, but we are keeping the town itself under fire control and the enemy cannot gain a foothold there either, because he has destroyed everything there," Voloshin said.

According to him, even if enemy groups enter the settlement, they have nowhere to hide.

"We are striking with FPV drones and drop drones against those enemies who enter Kamianske, but the enemy continues its scorched earth tactics. It is destroying our positions and trying to advance towards the town of Plavni, and fighting is already underway for this town. The enemy has indeed come close to it and is trying to enter, but the Ukrainian Defense Forces are also trying to prevent it from gaining a foothold there," the spokesman assured.

Voloshin also commented separately on the situation around the town of Stepnogirsk.

"Last week, on Friday, a hostile sabotage group tried to enter the southern part of Stepnogirsk, where there are many high-rise buildings and many places to hide and fortify themselves. For example, there are many basements and many different buildings that have not been destroyed. He (the enemy - ed.) now has a new tactic: when he approaches populated areas, he does not storm them, but uses a tactic of infiltration, where small groups of infantry, one or two people, using modern reconnaissance equipment, such as anti-thermal vision cloaks, try to penetrate our defenses. but small groups of one or two infantrymen using modernized reconnaissance equipment, such as anti-thermal vision cloaks, try to penetrate our defenses, bypass our positions, enter the rear, enter this populated area, and entrench themselves in these so-called basements and buildings," he explained.

The spokesman added that the Ukrainian Defense Forces actively countered this enemy attempt, destroyed sabotage and reconnaissance groups, and cleared the area of Stepnogirsk.

Russia preparing to resume active assaults in Zaporizhzhia, Kherson regions –

“The enemy is now trying to use such tactics in many other areas, including the Dnipro region,” Voloshin concluded.

As reported by Ukrinform, 158 clashes between the Ukrainian Defense Forces and Russian invaders took place on the front line yesterday, July 27.

Photos provided by V. Voloshin