Enemy Activity Rises In Dnipro Region, Assaults Up 55%, Say Military Officials

2025-07-28 08:06:53
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) This was reported by Vladislav Voloshin, spokesman for the Southern Defense Forces, in a comment to Ukrinform.

"Compared to last week, the number of enemy assaults in the Dnipro direction has increased by 55% across the entire island zone of the Dnipro River delta, starting from the south, where the islands of Zabych and Kozulsky are located, and ending with the Antonivsky railway bridge, including such islands where assault operations were previously quite rare. For example, the islands of Bilohrudy and Velykyi Potemkin - combat clashes were quite rare there, but now, last week, we recorded several combat clashes," Voloshin said.

According to him, the enemy's use of FPV drones in the Dnipro direction has increased by 10-15% - approximately 220-250 are recorded per day.

“The number of air strikes carried out by the enemy, in particular with unguided air missiles, has increased. Every day we have literally five to seven strikes there,” the spokesman added.

Read also: Russian troops seek to drive Ukrainian forces from Kamianske and Plavni - spox Voloshyn

As reported by Ukrinform, 158 clashes betwee n the Ukrainian Defense Forces and Russian invaders took place on the front line yesterday, July 27.

