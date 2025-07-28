Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Ukraine And US Discussed Development Of Joint Drone Production - DM Shmyhal

2025-07-28 08:06:52
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, Shmyhal wrote about this on Telegram .

According to him, today a substantive and meaningful meeting was held in Kyiv with Julie Davis, Chargé d'Affaires of the United States in Ukraine, Brigadier General Brad Nicholson, Defense Attaché at the US Embassy in Ukraine, and Lieutenant General Curtis Bazzard, Commander of SAG-U and NSATU.

“I thanked the United States, President Trump, and Congress for their extraordinary level of support. In particular, for announcing the transfer of Patriot systems and long-range weapons. This is important for protecting people from daily Russian shelling,” Shmyhal emphasized.

The interlocutors discussed the status of implementation of agreements in the field of defense support and the development of bilateral cooperation, in particular regarding joint production of unmanned aerial vehicles. Shmyhal noted that new important projects are being prepared.

“We summed up the results of the meeting in the Ramstein format. I expressed my gratitude to Defense Minister Pete Hagseth for his participation. It is important to hold the next meeting in person in the near future,” Shmyhal said.

Read also: DM Shmyhal , EU Defense Commissioner Kubilius discuss Ukraine's urgent defense needs

He added that the Ministry of Defense is working in close coordination with American partners.

“Achieving lasting peace through strength remains our goal. And we are convinced that this can be achieved under the leadership of the United States,” Shmyhal emphasized.

As reported by Ukrinform, the head of the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense, Kyrylo Budanov, believes that despite the challenges, the Ukrainian side has managed to find common ground with the US.

Photo: t/Denys_Smyhal

